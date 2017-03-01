Bomb Threats to Jewish Community Centers and Organizations

Since Jan. 1, at least 86 locations of Jewish organizations in the United States — including schools, Jewish Community Centers, and offices of the Anti-Defamation League — have received a total of 108 bomb threats. The majority have come in five of what the JCC Association of North America calls “waves” — groups of robocalls coming on a single day. So far, none of the threats have been carried out.

108 Bomb Threats Against 86 Locations



Sources: Southern Poverty Law Center, JCC Association of North America.