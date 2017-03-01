ProPublica

Bomb Threats to Jewish Community Centers and Organizations

By Ken Schwencke and Al Shaw, ProPublica, March 1, 2017

Since Jan. 1, at least 86 locations of Jewish organizations in the United States — including schools, Jewish Community Centers, and offices of the Anti-Defamation League — have received a total of 108 bomb threats. The majority have come in five of what the JCC Association of North America calls “waves” — groups of robocalls coming on a single day. So far, none of the threats have been carried out.

108 Bomb Threats Against 86 Locations

As of March 1, 2017

Sources: Southern Poverty Law Center, JCC Association of North America.