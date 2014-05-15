Explore the details of Medicare’s 2015 payments to individual doctors and other health professionals serving more than 33 million seniors and disabled in its Part B program. Part B covers services as varied as office visits, ambulance mileage, lab tests, and the doctor’s fee for open-heart surgery. Use this tool to find and compare providers. | Related story »

All States Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Puerto Rico Virgin Islands Guam American Samoa Northern Mariana Islands Armed Forces Pacific Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Americas Foreign Unknown

The bigger the slice, the higher percentage of office visits at that level. Hover over each slice to see more detail.

Office visits are reimbursed on a scale of 1-5, with 5 being the most intensive and costly. Here’s the breakdown of office visits for the largest specialties (for patients seen at least once before).

Billing to the max: Why do some ...

We've created a Treatment Tracker widget that you can embed on any site. See it in action below. Click "embed" to get the code.

Sources: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, National Plan and Provider Enumeration System, American Medical Association

Services that begin with a letter come from CMS. All other codes and descriptions of the medical procedures are from the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code set, copyright 2015 American Medical Association. All rights reserved. Where practical, AMA’s consumer friendly translation of the CPT descriptor was used. ProPublica has received permission from the AMA to use these codes on this site.

Read our methodology.