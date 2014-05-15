Treatment Tracker
Explore the details of Medicare’s 2015 payments to individual doctors and other health professionals serving more than 33 million seniors and disabled in its Part B program. Part B covers services as varied as office visits, ambulance mileage, lab tests, and the doctor’s fee for open-heart surgery. Use this tool to find and compare providers. | Related story »
Search for a Provider, City or Zip Code
Specialties Ranked by Intensity of Office Visits
Office visits are reimbursed on a scale of 1-5, with 5 being the most intensive and costly. Here’s the breakdown of office visits for the largest specialties (for patients seen at least once before).
Medicare Payments by State
|State
|Payments
|National
|$93.2B
|California
|$9.55B
|Florida
|$8.7B
|Texas
|$6.73B
|New York
|$6.29B
|New Jersey
|$4.14B
|Illinois
|$3.81B
|Pennsylvania
|$3.77B
|North Carolina
|$3.14B
|Michigan
|$3B
|Ohio
|$2.78B
|Georgia
|$2.71B
|Virginia
|$2.43B
|Maryland
|$2.4B
|Tennessee
|$2.29B
|Massachusetts
|$2.26B
|Arizona
|$2.08B
|Indiana
|$1.88B
|Alabama
|$1.84B
|Missouri
|$1.72B
|South Carolina
|$1.65B
|Washington
|$1.61B
|Louisiana
|$1.26B
|Kentucky
|$1.24B
|Connecticut
|$1.22B
|Wisconsin
|$1.19B
|Colorado
|$1.13B
|Oklahoma
|$1.1B
|Kansas
|$931M
|Arkansas
|$926M
|Mississippi
|$880M
|Nevada
|$840M
|Minnesota
|$831M
|Iowa
|$813M
|Oregon
|$754M
|Nebraska
|$574M
|Utah
|$508M
|West Virginia
|$501M
|Delaware
|$407M
|Maine
|$371M
|New Mexico
|$371M
|New Hampshire
|$368M
|Rhode Island
|$300M
|Idaho
|$255M
|Montana
|$222M
|Hawaii
|$220M
|South Dakota
|$215M
|District of Columbia
|$213M
|North Dakota
|$179M
|Alaska
|$150M
|Vermont
|$143M
|Puerto Rico
|$127M
|Wyoming
|$119M
|Guam
|$14.4M
|Virgin Islands
|$12.4M
Additonal design & development:
Sisi Wei and Mike Tigas
Local Stories
-
Journal InquirerEllington physician among state’...
-
WLRNUnusual Medicare Billing Pattern...
-
Times of San DiegoOceanside Doctor Labeled as One ...
-
NBC Los AngelesNew Report Lists Doctors Who Hav...
-
NBC New YorkI-Team: Some Doctors Always Char...
-
Chicago TribuneSome Illinois doctors billing Me...
-
KQED - The California ReportCalifornia Doctors Overbilling f...
-
WUSF NewsFL Docs Make Pricey Medicare Claims
-
KQEDCalifornia Doctors Among Those C...
-
Colorado Public RadioSome Colorado doctors may be ove...
-
Dallas Morning NewsMedicare data reveals unusual bi...
-
Tampa Bay TimesBilling to the max: Why do some ...
-
Philly.comWhy some doctors always bill Med...
Sources: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, National Plan and Provider Enumeration System, American Medical Association
Services that begin with a letter come from CMS. All other codes and descriptions of the medical procedures are from the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code set, copyright 2015 American Medical Association. All rights reserved. Where practical, AMA’s consumer friendly translation of the CPT descriptor was used. ProPublica has received permission from the AMA to use these codes on this site.