Treatment Tracker

By Lena Groeger, Charles Ornstein, and Ryann Grochowski Jones, ProPublica. Data updated December 2017.

Explore the details of Medicare’s 2015 payments to individual doctors and other health professionals serving more than 33 million seniors and disabled in its Part B program. Part B covers services as varied as office visits, ambulance mileage, lab tests, and the doctor’s fee for open-heart surgery. Use this tool to find and compare providers. | Related story »

Specialties Ranked by Intensity of Office Visits

Office visits are reimbursed on a scale of 1-5, with 5 being the most intensive and costly. Here’s the breakdown of office visits for the largest specialties (for patients seen at least once before).

By Level 5 Visits
By Top Specialties
The bigger the slice, the higher percentage of office visits at that level. Hover over each slice to see more detail.

Arranged by specialties with highest % of level 5 visits.

Arranged by specialties with most services performed.

Medicare Payments by State

State Payments
National $93.2B
California $9.55B
Florida $8.7B
Texas $6.73B
New York $6.29B
New Jersey $4.14B
Illinois $3.81B
Pennsylvania $3.77B
North Carolina $3.14B
Michigan $3B
Ohio $2.78B
Georgia $2.71B
Virginia $2.43B
Maryland $2.4B
Tennessee $2.29B
Massachusetts $2.26B
Arizona $2.08B
Indiana $1.88B
Alabama $1.84B
Missouri $1.72B
South Carolina $1.65B
Washington $1.61B
Louisiana $1.26B
Kentucky $1.24B
Connecticut $1.22B
Wisconsin $1.19B
Colorado $1.13B
Oklahoma $1.1B
Kansas $931M
Arkansas $926M
Mississippi $880M
Nevada $840M
Minnesota $831M
Iowa $813M
Oregon $754M
Nebraska $574M
Utah $508M
West Virginia $501M
Delaware $407M
Maine $371M
New Mexico $371M
New Hampshire $368M
Rhode Island $300M
Idaho $255M
Montana $222M
Hawaii $220M
South Dakota $215M
District of Columbia $213M
North Dakota $179M
Alaska $150M
Vermont $143M
Puerto Rico $127M
Wyoming $119M
Guam $14.4M
Virgin Islands $12.4M

Additonal design & development:

Sisi Wei and Mike Tigas

Embed Treatment Tracker
on Your Site

We've created a Treatment Tracker widget that you can embed on any site. See it in action below. Click "embed" to get the code.

Sources: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, National Plan and Provider Enumeration System, American Medical Association

Services that begin with a letter come from CMS. All other codes and descriptions of the medical procedures are from the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code set, copyright 2015 American Medical Association. All rights reserved. Where practical, AMA’s consumer friendly translation of the CPT descriptor was used. ProPublica has received permission from the AMA to use these codes on this site.

Read our methodology.