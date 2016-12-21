Politwoops
Politwoops tracks deleted tweets by public officials, including people currently in office and candidates for office.
.@RepTedBudd and I have urged the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services to reject Gov. Cooper’s illegal proposed Obamacare expansion.
Kudos to MDOT Director Kirk Stuedle, one of @crainsdetroit Newsmakers of the Year for his leadership in mobility https://t.co/Z4ofWs7vEp
@foxandfriends @KellyannePolls Our worse instincts? Respect, dignity, & the value of every person, our worse instincts? Really?
It’s official: 2016 is 2nd-warmest year on record. We cannot wait for SF to sink into the Pacific before we… https://t.co/ESjstIjfM5
I'll always stand up for NH seniors & I'm proud to co-sponsor legislation w/ @amyklobuchar to help lower the cost of prescription drugs
A big thank you goes out to the men and woman who put their lives on the line for us each and every day.… https://t.co/Uw6WSkvfSG
You could learn a thing or two from her. #ClassAct verses #ClownAct https://t.co/U5e8rHLtYe
Jeanette Epps to Be 1st African-American International Space Station Crew Member https://t.co/qlK6XTDC9v via @TheRoot
Congratulations @Astro_Jeanette on becoming the first African-American @Space_Station Crew Member! https://t.co/qlK6XTDC9v via @TheRoot
More #jobs on the way to #Ohio! @Ford investing in the best manufacturers in the world: https://t.co/2H5xIOHais
ADVISORY: Deal to tour impacted areas of Southwest Georgia tomorrow. More information here: https://t.co/fBZ3jRha07
RT @ashleyrgold: Pro-encryption + high-skilled immigration @SenOrrinHatch has @realDonaldTrump's ear. Will he listen to him on tech?… https://t.co/Id6zkBP4ZD
RT @SpeakerRyan: New on https://t.co/DjyYwaPBk3, @davereichert expresses his gratitude on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day: https://t.co/X6OfoBFg3N
Thank you, @JohnKerry - the LGBTQ community deserved this apology. Committed to keeping discrimination in the past. https://t.co/e3HBgeBVYo
Happy to stop by the @MichStatePolice booth at #NAIAS, especially on Law Enforcement Appreciatiob Day. Thank you fo… https://t.co/TrQfnLZqW4
Dear @POTUS, please light the White House blue to honor our #LawEnforcement https://t.co/J3dNmKcER1
Dear @potus, Please light the White House blue to honor our law enforcement. from, 11 newly elected Congressmen https://t.co/ayKLiMgVKO
Honored to welcome advocate for #religiousfreedom Rep. Mark Walker as co-chairman of the #CongressionalPrayerCaucus… https://t.co/YlFBiQW6sl
One word for @realDonaldTrump's Russia policy: Foolish. https://t.co/SxevdXUd3r
