Politwoops tracks deleted tweets by public officials, including people currently in office and candidates for office.

Politwoops tracks deleted tweets by public officials, including people currently in office and candidates for office. If you think we're missing someone, please email us with their name, state, political party, office they hold or are seeking and, of course, their Twitter handle.

Are your deleted tweets displayed here but you think they shouldn't be? Here's how to let us know.

Rep Robert Pittenger (R-N.C.)

Rep Robert Pittenger (R-N.C.)
@reppittenger

.@RepTedBudd and I have urged the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services to reject Gov. Cooper’s illegal proposed Obamacare expansion.

Deleted after 15 seconds 23 minutes ago.
Governor Rick Snyder (R-Mich.)

Governor Rick Snyder (R-Mich.)
@onetoughnerd

Kudos to MDOT Director Kirk Stuedle, one of @crainsdetroit Newsmakers of the Year for his leadership in mobility https://t.co/Z4ofWs7vEp

Deleted after 38 seconds about 1 hour ago.
David Cicilline (D-R.I.)

David Cicilline (D-R.I.)
@davidcicilline

@foxandfriends @KellyannePolls Our worse instincts? Respect, dignity, & the value of every person, our worse instincts? Really?

Deleted after 42 minutes 14 minutes ago.
Jackie Speier (D-Calif.)

Jackie Speier (D-Calif.)
@RepSpeier

It’s official: 2016 is 2nd-warmest year on record. We cannot wait for SF to sink into the Pacific before we… https://t.co/ESjstIjfM5

Deleted after 27 seconds about 1 hour ago.
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.)

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.)
@SenatorHassan

I'll always stand up for NH seniors & I'm proud to co-sponsor legislation w/ @amyklobuchar to help lower the cost of prescription drugs

Deleted after 11 minutes about 1 hour ago.
Darrell Issa (R-Calif.)

Darrell Issa (R-Calif.)
@DarrellIssa

A big thank you goes out to the men and woman who put their lives on the line for us each and every day.… https://t.co/Uw6WSkvfSG

Deleted after 1 hour 19 minutes ago.
Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.)

Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.)
@RepYvetteClarke

Jeanette Epps to Be 1st African-American International Space Station Crew Member https://t.co/qlK6XTDC9v via @TheRoot

Deleted after 14 seconds about 3 hours ago.
Rob Portman (R-Ohio)

Rob Portman (R-Ohio)
@senrobportman

More #jobs on the way to #Ohio! @Ford investing in the best manufacturers in the world: https://t.co/2H5xIOHais

Deleted after 52 seconds about 3 hours ago.
Governor Nathan Deal (R-Ga.)

Governor Nathan Deal (R-Ga.)
@GovernorDeal

ADVISORY: Deal to tour impacted areas of Southwest Georgia tomorrow. More information here: https://t.co/fBZ3jRha07

Deleted after 26 seconds about 4 hours ago.
Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.)

Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.)
@SenatorCardin

Thank you, @JohnKerry - the LGBTQ community deserved this apology. Committed to keeping discrimination in the past. https://t.co/e3HBgeBVYo

Deleted after 37 seconds about 6 hours ago.
Governor Rick Snyder (R-Mich.)

Governor Rick Snyder (R-Mich.)
@onetoughnerd

Happy to stop by the @MichStatePolice booth at #NAIAS, especially on Law Enforcement Appreciatiob Day. Thank you fo… https://t.co/TrQfnLZqW4

Deleted after 2 hours about 3 hours ago.
Rep. Arrington (R-Texas)

Rep. Arrington (R-Texas)
@RepArrington

Dear @potus, Please light the White House blue to honor our law enforcement. from, 11 newly elected Congressmen https://t.co/ayKLiMgVKO

Deleted after 22 seconds about 7 hours ago.
