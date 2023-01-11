Three decades after legislation pushed for the return of Native American remains to Indigenous communities, many of the nation’s top museums and universities still have the remains of thousands of people in their collections.
Does Your Local Museum or University Still Have Native American Remains?
Use this database to find out where Native American remains were taken from and which institutions report still having them. Check on institutions near you.
In 1990, Congress passed a law recognizing the unequal treatment of Native American remains and set up a process for tribes to request their return from museums and other institutions that had them. The law, known as the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act or NAGPRA, sought to address this human rights issue by giving Indigenous peoples a way to reclaim their dead.
But 33 years after the law’s passage, at least half of the remains of more than 210,000 Native Americans have yet to be returned. Tribes have struggled to reclaim them in part because of a lack of federal funding for repatriation and because institutions face little to no consequences for violating the law or dragging their feet.
This database allows you to search for information on the roughly 600 federally funded institutions that reported having such remains to the Department of the Interior. While the data is self-reported, it is a starting point for understanding the damage done by generations of Americans who stole, collected and displayed the remains and possessions of the continent’s Indigenous peoples — and the work done by tribes and institutions to repatriate those Native ancestors since.
Ten institutions hold about half of the reported Native Americans remains that have not been made available for return to tribes. The list includes some of the country’s most prestigious universities, as well as federal agencies whose development projects disturbed Native American burials, and state museums whose archeology and anthropology programs originated with the excavation of key Native American sites and mounds.
Most of these institutions spent years after the law’s passage prioritizing scientific interest in the skeletal remains and objects above the human rights of tribes. Institutions also maintained an unwillingness or inability to bear the costs of taking inventory and fully consulting with tribes. [Read more about why these institutions still have the remains of thousands of Native Americans.]
Ten institutions hold about half of the reported Native American remains that have not been made available for return to tribes.
All of these institutions have used a loophole in the law that allows them to keep Native Americans remains if they deem them as “culturally unidentifiable,” meaning they can’t be culturally affiliated to a modern-day federally recognized tribe. Tribal representatives have long criticized NAGPRA for giving institutions the final say in these decisions.
In recent years, most of these institutions have expressed a greater willingness to engage with tribes, and several have brought on new staff to meet these goals. One of the main challenges many so-called repatriation coordinators face is figuring out exactly what is in their museums’ possession.
This accounting issue persists at the national level. The amount of unrepatriated Native American remains reported by institutions is a minimum estimate of individuals and institutions frequently adjust these numbers when they reinventory groups of remains. Some institutions that are subject to NAGPRA have also entirely failed to report the remains in their possession.
As a result, the numbers provided are best taken as estimates. The actual number and geographic scope of what’s held by publicly funded institutions is larger than what is presently documented.
Where Native American remains reported by institutions were taken from
Institutions reported still having large numbers of human remains taken from east of the Mississippi River, in areas where most Indigenous peoples were forcibly removed in the 19th century.
Tribes say that more remains have been taken than are reported from places like Georgia.
In California, where the Native population was decimated by settlers, thousands of human remains are still held by the state’s flagship universities.
More than 30 years after passage of the law, institutions continue to find previously undisclosed ancestral remains.
For example, in August, the University of North Dakota announced it had found more than 250 boxes of Native American remains and belongings that had not been previously reported to federal officials. No penalties have been assessed against the institution, which has two years from the time of the discovery to complete an inventory.
“The University is now beginning the process of identifying those ancestors, which will allow them to be returned to their tribes,” said a university spokesperson. “UND remains committed to seeing the repatriation process carried through to completion.”
Just last year, the University of California, Berkeley, which has the largest amount of Native American remains in the country, completed a review of its holdings after facing questions over whether they had accurately cataloged the unrepatriated remains of more than 9,000 Native Americans that they reported to federal officials. A school spokesman said that what it has reported now represents a “close estimate” of the Native American remains that it holds.
In October, the Interior Department, which is led by the first Native American to serve in a cabinet post, proposed changes to NAGPRA regulations intended to expedite the return of ancestral remains and funerary belongings to tribes within three years. Some who work on repatriation for institutions and tribes have raised concerns about the feasibility of this timeline. Without the proposed regulations, the department projected that repatriating the rest of the Native American remains would take another 25 years roughly to complete at the current pace.
Institutions that reported having Native American remains
|Institution
|Remains Not Made Available for Return
|Remains Made Available for Return
|% of Remains Made Available for Return
|Univ. of California, Berkeley
|9,075
|2,611
|22%
|Illinois State Museum
|7,590
|156
|2%
|Ohio History Connection
|7,167
|17
|0%
|Harvard Univ.
|6,165
|3,861
|39%
|Indiana Univ.
|4,838
|1,023
|17%
|Univ. of Kentucky
|4,504
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Tennessee, Knoxville
|4,329
|2,268
|34%
|Tennessee Valley Authority
|3,539
|9,263
|72%
|Dept. of the Interior
|2,970
|11,882
|80%
|Univ. of Alabama
|2,939
|10,723
|78%
|Univ. of Florida
|2,589
|372
|13%
|Univ. of Arizona
|2,470
|1,914
|44%
|Univ. of Missouri, Columbia
|2,451
|150
|6%
|Univ. of Oklahoma
|2,311
|1,358
|37%
|Center for American Archeology, Kampsville Archeological Center
|1,947
|0
|0%
|American Museum of Natural History
|1,938
|1,628
|46%
|Univ. of Texas at Austin
|1,905
|341
|15%
|Dept. of Defense
|1,827
|4,744
|72%
|Milwaukee Public Museum
|1,600
|48
|3%
|Florida Dept. of State
|1,426
|79
|5%
|Field Museum
|1,323
|507
|28%
|Rochester Museum and Science Center
|999
|520
|34%
|Southern Illinois Univ., Carbondale
|986
|0
|0%
|State Museum of Pennsylvania
|908
|177
|16%
|Arizona State Univ.
|786
|12
|2%
|Univ. of Michigan
|782
|893
|53%
|Museum of New Mexico, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture
|779
|279
|26%
|Dept. of Agriculture
|770
|5,850
|88%
|Auburn Univ.
|768
|1
|0%
|Univ. of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
|762
|56
|7%
|New York State Museum
|723
|528
|42%
|Cal. State, Chico
|657
|0
|0%
|Carnegie Museum of Natural History
|647
|104
|14%
|Univ. of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|641
|440
|41%
|Univ. of New Mexico
|583
|844
|59%
|Tennessee Dept. of Environment and Conservation
|560
|292
|34%
|Florida State Univ.
|508
|94
|16%
|Mississippi Dept. of Archives and History, Museum Division
|505
|484
|49%
|Cincinnati Museum Center
|500
|1
|0%
|Nassau County Dept. of Parks and Recreation
|488
|0
|0%
|Cleveland Museum of Natural History
|476
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Memphis
|460
|178
|28%
|Virginia Dept. of Conservation and Recreation, Division of State Parks
|450
|4
|1%
|Dayton Museum of Natural History
|438
|1
|0%
|Natural History Museum of Utah
|416
|67
|14%
|Univ. of Pennsylvania
|404
|228
|36%
|San Jose State Univ.
|394
|2
|1%
|Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site, Kentucky Dept. of Parks
|383
|1
|0%
|Univ. of Kansas
|380
|11
|3%
|Museum of Texas Tech Univ.
|377
|0
|0%
|Yale Univ.
|366
|406
|53%
|West Virginia Division of Culture and History
|365
|1,031
|74%
|West Texas A and M Univ.
|362
|0
|0%
|San Francisco State Univ.
|359
|253
|41%
|California Dept. of Parks and Recreation
|356
|852
|71%
|Los Angeles County Natural History Museum
|353
|169
|32%
|Western Kentucky Univ.
|351
|2
|1%
|Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources
|319
|34
|10%
|Kansas State Historical Society
|312
|95
|23%
|Gilcrease Museum
|307
|201
|40%
|Univ. of Texas at San Antonio
|294
|3
|1%
|Minnesota Indian Affairs Council
|287
|1,874
|87%
|Mississippi State Univ.
|277
|22
|7%
|Sonoma State Univ.
|267
|315
|54%
|Univ. of California, Davis
|266
|100
|27%
|Virginia Dept. of Historic Resources
|261
|169
|39%
|North Carolina Office of State Archaeology
|261
|5
|2%
|Univ. of Louisville
|259
|16
|6%
|Univ. of South Carolina, SCIAA
|258
|0
|0%
|Ball State Univ.
|252
|29
|10%
|Wisconsin Historical Society
|239
|804
|77%
|Indiana State Univ.
|232
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Toledo
|210
|46
|18%
|Missouri Dept. of Transportation
|196
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Alaska Museum of the North
|191
|27
|12%
|Arizona State Parks and Trails
|191
|1
|1%
|California Univ. of Pennsylvania
|183
|0
|0%
|Alabama Dept. of Archives & History
|176
|37
|17%
|Cal. State, Sacramento
|174
|336
|66%
|Univ. of Wisconsin, Oshkosh
|162
|6
|4%
|HistoryMiami Museum
|160
|0
|0%
|East Carolina Univ.
|152
|69
|31%
|Beloit College
|151
|218
|59%
|SUNY Univ. at Buffalo
|143
|34
|19%
|Univ. of South Florida
|142
|100
|41%
|Fernbank Museum of Natural History
|141
|60
|30%
|Univ. of Georgia
|141
|1
|1%
|Cal. State, Long Beach
|140
|275
|66%
|Univ. of Cincinnati
|140
|0
|0%
|Maryland Historical Trust
|139
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Wyoming
|137
|90
|40%
|Idaho State Historical Society
|136
|1
|1%
|Univ. of Louisiana at Monroe
|135
|0
|0%
|Graves Museum of Archaeology and Natural History
|131
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Arkansas
|130
|3,260
|96%
|Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources
|127
|406
|76%
|Autry Museum of the American West
|125
|41
|25%
|Louisiana State Univ.
|121
|1,157
|91%
|North Museum of Nature and Science
|120
|0
|0%
|Utah Dept. of Natural Resources
|118
|23
|16%
|Temple Univ.
|116
|9
|7%
|Texas State Univ.
|114
|7
|6%
|Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources
|114
|0
|0%
|New York Univ.
|113
|151
|57%
|Univ. of Oregon
|110
|439
|80%
|Robert S. Peabody Institute of Archaeology
|106
|2,166
|95%
|Los Angeles County
|103
|0
|0%
|Brown Univ.
|99
|12
|11%
|Western Reserve Historical Society
|99
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Nevada, Las Vegas
|98
|17
|15%
|Wake Forest Univ., Archeology Labs
|98
|0
|0%
|Sarasota County History Center
|93
|0
|0%
|Western Washington Univ.
|89
|3
|3%
|Earlham College
|89
|2
|2%
|Central Washington Univ.
|88
|193
|69%
|Filoli Center
|85
|0
|0%
|Oregon State Univ.
|84
|126
|60%
|Hastings Museum
|81
|108
|57%
|Brigham Young Univ.
|81
|47
|37%
|Charleston Museum
|80
|2
|2%
|Grand Rapids Public Museum
|77
|159
|67%
|Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites Corporation
|77
|7
|8%
|San Diego State Univ.
|76
|37
|33%
|Oshkosh Public Museum
|74
|5
|6%
|Allen County Museum and Historical Society
|73
|0
|0%
|Buffalo Museum of Science
|72
|0
|0%
|Museum of Northern Arizona
|70
|89
|56%
|Bowers Museum
|70
|1
|1%
|Tioga Point Museum
|70
|0
|0%
|Witte Museum
|70
|0
|0%
|California Dept. of Transportation
|69
|824
|92%
|Western Colorado Univ.
|67
|0
|0%
|Cal. State, Hayward
|66
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
|66
|0
|0%
|Southern Utah Univ. Archeological Repository
|64
|0
|0%
|South Dakota State Historical Society, State Archaeological Research Center
|63
|143
|69%
|Lawrence Univ.
|62
|0
|0%
|Trinidad State Junior College
|62
|0
|0%
|Univ. of South Alabama
|61
|9
|13%
|Univ. of Iowa
|59
|1,083
|95%
|Southeast Missouri State Univ.
|59
|0
|0%
|Museum of Us
|56
|493
|90%
|Texas A and M Univ.
|55
|112
|67%
|Neville Public Museum
|55
|53
|49%
|Mutter Museum, College of Physicians of Philadelphia
|54
|2
|4%
|Museum of Western Colorado
|53
|0
|0%
|Northern Kentucky Univ.
|52
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Minnesota, Duluth
|51
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Nebraska State Museum
|50
|1,964
|98%
|Univ. of Wisconsin, La Crosse
|49
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Texas, El Paso
|47
|0
|0%
|Nevada State Museum
|46
|40
|47%
|San Bernardino County Museum
|46
|29
|39%
|Univ. of Indianapolis
|46
|0
|0%
|New Mexico State Univ. Museum
|45
|288
|86%
|Carlsbad Museum
|42
|6
|13%
|New Mexico Highlands Univ.
|42
|0
|0%
|Purdue Univ.
|42
|0
|0%
|South Carolina Dept. of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism
|42
|0
|0%
|St. Joseph Museums, Inc.
|40
|17
|30%
|History Nebraska
|39
|799
|95%
|Anniston Museum of Natural History
|39
|2
|5%
|Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History
|39
|0
|0%
|Museum of Osteopathic Medicine
|39
|0
|0%
|Pennsylvania State Univ.
|38
|18
|32%
|Cal. State, Northridge
|38
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Southern Mississippi
|36
|56
|61%
|Stanford Univ. Heritage Services
|36
|12
|25%
|Memphis Pink Palace Museum
|35
|18
|34%
|Cleveland State Univ.
|35
|0
|0%
|Foothill-De Anza Community College District
|35
|0
|0%
|Georgia Power
|33
|0
|0%
|Wichita State Univ.
|33
|0
|0%
|Eastern Arizona College Foundation
|32
|0
|0%
|Univ. of the Incarnate Word
|32
|0
|0%
|Springfield Science Museum
|31
|107
|78%
|Maine State Museum
|31
|44
|59%
|Sul Ross State Univ.
|31
|0
|0%
|Michigan State Historic Preservation Office
|30
|27
|47%
|Oakland Museum of California
|28
|2
|7%
|The History Museum
|28
|0
|0%
|Heidelberg Univ.
|27
|0
|0%
|Cranbrook Institute of Science
|26
|39
|60%
|Houston Museum of Natural Science
|26
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Rhode Island
|26
|0
|0%
|Wagner Free Institute of Science
|26
|0
|0%
|Western Illinois Univ.
|26
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Montana
|25
|42
|63%
|Kansas State Univ.
|24
|92
|79%
|Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
|24
|0
|0%
|Cook County Forest Preserve District
|23
|0
|0%
|Alabama Dept. of Transportation
|22
|15
|41%
|Idaho State Univ.
|22
|0
|0%
|State of Alaska Medical Examiner Office
|22
|0
|0%
|Wayne State Univ.
|21
|92
|81%
|Louisiana Dept. of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism
|21
|11
|34%
|Univ. of Missouri, St. Louis
|21
|0
|0%
|Kansas City Museum
|20
|0
|0%
|Missouri State Univ.
|20
|0
|0%
|Eastern Washington Univ.
|19
|81
|81%
|Dept. of Energy
|19
|7
|27%
|East Bay Municipal Utility District
|19
|0
|0%
|Oklahoma Historical Society
|19
|0
|0%
|Pittsburg State Univ.
|19
|0
|0%
|Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
|17
|1,011
|98%
|Texas Parks and Wildlife
|17
|17
|50%
|Jacksonville State Univ.
|17
|0
|0%
|Poverty Point World Heritage Site
|17
|0
|0%
|Cal. State, Monterey Bay
|16
|0
|0%
|Louisiana State Exhibit Museum
|16
|0
|0%
|Montana Historical Society
|16
|0
|0%
|Tippecanoe County Historical Association
|16
|0
|0%
|Dartmouth College
|15
|10
|40%
|Missouri Historical Society
|15
|2
|12%
|Buffalo State College
|15
|0
|0%
|Henry County Historical Society
|15
|0
|0%
|Nantucket Historical Association
|15
|0
|0%
|Oregon Historical Society
|15
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Colorado, Denver
|15
|0
|0%
|Montana State Univ., Museum of the Rockies
|14
|4
|22%
|New Harmony Workingmen's Institute
|14
|0
|0%
|Univ. of West Florida
|14
|0
|0%
|Heard Museum
|13
|35
|73%
|Seton Hall Univ.
|13
|20
|61%
|Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
|13
|19
|59%
|Detroit Institute of Arts
|13
|10
|43%
|Broome County Historical Society
|13
|0
|0%
|Metropolitan State Univ. of Denver
|13
|0
|0%
|Spratt-Mead Museum
|12
|0
|0%
|Peabody Essex Museum
|11
|59
|84%
|Willamette Univ.
|11
|4
|27%
|Montana State Univ., Bozeman
|11
|0
|0%
|Texas Historical Commission
|11
|0
|0%
|The Discovery Museum - Science and Space Center
|11
|0
|0%
|Columbus Museum
|10
|68
|87%
|Putnam Museum
|10
|6
|38%
|Klamath County Museum
|10
|1
|9%
|Fort Ticonderoga
|10
|0
|0%
|San Diego Mesa College
|10
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Tennessee at Chattanooga
|10
|0
|0%
|Alaska Office of History and Archeology
|9
|6
|40%
|Discovery Place
|9
|1
|10%
|de Young Museum
|9
|0
|0%
|Ohio Univ.
|9
|0
|0%
|Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
|9
|0
|0%
|U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
|9
|0
|0%
|Washington Univ.
|9
|0
|0%
|Pueblo Grande Museum, City of Phoenix
|8
|362
|98%
|New Jersey State Museum
|8
|208
|96%
|Texas Dept. of Transportation
|8
|101
|93%
|Univ. of Idaho
|8
|36
|82%
|Chadron State College
|8
|8
|50%
|Coryell County Sheriff's Dept.
|8
|0
|0%
|Eastern California Museum of Inyo County
|8
|0
|0%
|Goodhue County Historical Society
|8
|0
|0%
|Speed Art Museum
|8
|0
|0%
|Stamford Museum and Nature Center
|8
|0
|0%
|Univ. of California, Santa Barbara
|7
|417
|98%
|Univ. of Wisconsin, Madison
|7
|166
|96%
|Clark County Historical Museum
|7
|0
|0%
|Georgia Southern Univ.
|7
|0
|0%
|San Mateo County Community College District
|7
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Akron
|7
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Northern Iowa
|7
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Texas Permian Basin
|7
|0
|0%
|Warren County Historical Society
|7
|0
|0%
|Cal. State, Fullerton
|6
|17
|74%
|Palmer Foundation for Chiropractic History
|6
|4
|40%
|Univ. of California, San Diego
|6
|2
|25%
|Univ. of Notre Dame
|6
|2
|25%
|Appalachian State Univ.
|6
|1
|14%
|Bridgewater College
|6
|0
|0%
|Cal. State, Dominguez Hills
|6
|0
|0%
|Cal. State, Stanislaus
|6
|0
|0%
|Fort Concho NHL
|6
|0
|0%
|Grout Museum of History and Science
|6
|0
|0%
|Kenosha Public Museum
|6
|0
|0%
|Navajo County Coroner
|6
|0
|0%
|St. Louis Science Center
|6
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Central Missouri
|6
|0
|0%
|Univ. of North Texas
|6
|0
|0%
|Wesleyan Univ.
|5
|10
|67%
|Minnesota Historical Society
|5
|4
|44%
|Maryland Center for History and Culture
|5
|3
|38%
|Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Plains Indian Museum
|5
|2
|29%
|College of Southern Idaho
|5
|1
|17%
|Capital City Museum
|5
|0
|0%
|Elgin Public Museum
|5
|0
|0%
|Hardin County Historical Museums
|5
|0
|0%
|High Desert Museum
|5
|0
|0%
|Layland Museum
|5
|0
|0%
|Rice Univ., Dept. of Anthropology
|5
|0
|0%
|Richmond Museum of History
|5
|0
|0%
|Rocky Ford Historical Museum
|5
|0
|0%
|Triton Museum of Art
|5
|0
|0%
|State Historical Society of Iowa
|4
|221
|98%
|Arizona Museum of Natural History
|4
|101
|96%
|Colorado College
|4
|41
|91%
|Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
|4
|14
|78%
|Vassar College
|4
|5
|56%
|Brooklyn Museum
|4
|1
|20%
|Cape Cod Museum of Natural History
|4
|0
|0%
|Koshare Indian Museum
|4
|0
|0%
|Lindsay Wildlife Museum
|4
|0
|0%
|Maine Archaeological Society
|4
|0
|0%
|Southern Oregon Univ.
|4
|0
|0%
|Staten Island Institute of Arts and Sciences
|4
|0
|0%
|West Valley College
|4
|0
|0%
|Washington State Univ.
|3
|80
|96%
|Museum of Riverside
|3
|39
|93%
|Utah State Univ.
|3
|16
|84%
|Univ. of California, Riverside
|3
|9
|75%
|Coe College
|3
|7
|70%
|Kingman Museum
|3
|7
|70%
|Madison County Historical Society
|3
|1
|25%
|Aurora Historical Society
|3
|0
|0%
|College of the Ozarks
|3
|0
|0%
|Columbia College, Yosemite Community College District
|3
|0
|0%
|Fort Worth Museum Science and History
|3
|0
|0%
|Hartwick College
|3
|0
|0%
|Lackawanna Historical Society
|3
|0
|0%
|Louisiana Cultural Heritage Museum
|3
|0
|0%
|Loxahatchee Historical Society
|3
|0
|0%
|Salisbury House Foundation
|3
|0
|0%
|Santa Clara Univ.
|3
|0
|0%
|South Georgia State College
|3
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Southern Indiana
|3
|0
|0%
|Warren County Cultural and Heritage Commission, Shippen Manor
|3
|0
|0%
|Cal. State, Fresno
|2
|160
|99%
|Central Michigan Univ.
|2
|145
|99%
|Whitman College, Maxey Museum
|2
|60
|97%
|Colgate Univ.
|2
|17
|89%
|Diablo Valley College
|2
|16
|89%
|Cal. State, Bakersfield
|2
|14
|88%
|Alaska State Museum
|2
|5
|71%
|Shiloh Museum of Ozark History
|2
|4
|67%
|Kalamazoo Valley Museum
|2
|3
|60%
|Berkshire Museum
|2
|2
|50%
|Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum
|2
|2
|50%
|Seminole Tribe of Florida
|2
|2
|50%
|Alma College
|2
|1
|33%
|Artesia Historical Museum and Art Center
|2
|1
|33%
|Chemung Valley Historical Society
|2
|1
|33%
|McWane Science Center
|2
|1
|33%
|Oberlin College
|2
|1
|33%
|Augusta Museum of History
|2
|0
|0%
|Boston Children's Museum
|2
|0
|0%
|Cal. State, Los Angeles
|2
|0
|0%
|Charlotte Museum of History
|2
|0
|0%
|City of Oakland Rotary Nature Center
|2
|0
|0%
|Fellow-Reeve Museum of History and Science
|2
|0
|0%
|Goshen College
|2
|0
|0%
|Jersey City Museum
|2
|0
|0%
|Maine Historical Society
|2
|0
|0%
|Natick History Museum
|2
|0
|0%
|Pima Community College, Centre for Archaeological Field Training
|2
|0
|0%
|Rutgers Univ.
|2
|0
|0%
|Sharlot Hall Museum
|2
|0
|0%
|Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer
|2
|0
|0%
|The Heritage Museum of the Texas Hill Country
|2
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Central Arkansas
|2
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Northern Colorado
|2
|0
|0%
|Univ. of West Georgia
|2
|0
|0%
|Washington County Historical Society
|2
|0
|0%
|Western New Mexico Univ. Museum
|2
|0
|0%
|Worcester Historical Museum
|2
|0
|0%
|Univ. of California, Los Angeles
|1
|2,066
|100%
|Michigan State Univ.
|1
|524
|100%
|Univ. of Washington
|1
|281
|100%
|Univ. of Alaska, Anchorage
|1
|126
|99%
|Murray State Univ.
|1
|79
|99%
|Univ. of Tulsa
|1
|51
|98%
|Univ. of the Pacific
|1
|32
|97%
|Michigan State Police
|1
|13
|93%
|Northwestern State Univ. of Louisiana
|1
|11
|92%
|Karshner Museum
|1
|9
|90%
|Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology
|1
|8
|89%
|Saint Martin's Univ. Waynick Museum
|1
|8
|89%
|Univ. of New Hampshire
|1
|8
|89%
|New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources
|1
|4
|80%
|Cornell Univ.
|1
|3
|75%
|Plimoth Patuxet Museum
|1
|3
|75%
|Fort Hays State Univ.
|1
|2
|67%
|Pejepscot Historical Society
|1
|2
|67%
|Univ. of Nevada, Reno
|1
|2
|67%
|Filson Historical Society
|1
|1
|50%
|Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art
|1
|1
|50%
|Morris Museum
|1
|1
|50%
|Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo
|1
|1
|50%
|American River College
|1
|0
|0%
|Arizona State Capitol Museum
|1
|0
|0%
|Barnum Museum
|1
|0
|0%
|Benton County Historical Society
|1
|0
|0%
|Bixby Memorial Library
|1
|0
|0%
|Cass County Historical Society Museum
|1
|0
|0%
|City of Fort Smith
|1
|0
|0%
|City of Marietta
|1
|0
|0%
|City of Santa Clara, Headen-Inman House
|1
|0
|0%
|Crocker Art Museum
|1
|0
|0%
|Davis and Elkins College
|1
|0
|0%
|Eckerd College
|1
|0
|0%
|Everhart Museum
|1
|0
|0%
|Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium
|1
|0
|0%
|Fredericksburg Area Museum
|1
|0
|0%
|Grayson County Frontier Village Museum
|1
|0
|0%
|Hutchinson County Historical Museum
|1
|0
|0%
|Lane County Historical Museum
|1
|0
|0%
|Marblehead Historical Society
|1
|0
|0%
|Meeteetse Museum
|1
|0
|0%
|Miami County Museum
|1
|0
|0%
|Museum of Science Boston
|1
|0
|0%
|Newark Museum
|1
|0
|0%
|Old Trails Museum
|1
|0
|0%
|Oneida County Historical Society
|1
|0
|0%
|Pember Library and Museum
|1
|0
|0%
|Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office
|1
|0
|0%
|Sullivan County Historical Society, Inc.
|1
|0
|0%
|Swansea Historical Society
|1
|0
|0%
|Tread of Pioneers Museum
|1
|0
|0%
|Univ. of North Carolina, Charlotte
|1
|0
|0%
|Univ. of Vermont
|1
|0
|0%
|Wichita County Sherriff's Office
|1
|0
|0%
|Bernice P. Bishop Museum
|0
|1,636
|100%
|History Colorado
|0
|1,181
|100%
|Univ. of Colorado Museum
|0
|695
|100%
|Dept. of Justice
|0
|510
|100%
|Southern Methodist Univ.
|0
|387
|100%
|Catalina Island Museum Society, Inc.
|0
|369
|100%
|Florida Atlantic Univ.
|0
|336
|100%
|School for Advanced Research
|0
|263
|100%
|Vanderbilt Univ.
|0
|208
|100%
|Salmon Ruins Museum
|0
|195
|100%
|Univ. of Massachusetts, Amherst
|0
|186
|100%
|Ojai Valley Historical Society and Museum
|0
|180
|100%
|Univ. of Denver
|0
|170
|100%
|College of William and Mary
|0
|158
|100%
|Arkansas State Univ. Museum
|0
|157
|100%
|Denver Museum of Nature and Science
|0
|153
|100%
|Grand Valley State Univ.
|0
|151
|100%
|Fort Lewis College
|0
|134
|100%
|Arkansas Highway and Transportation Dept.
|0
|133
|100%
|Baylor Univ.
|0
|105
|100%
|National Guard Bureau, Air National Guard
|0
|96
|100%
|Rome Historical Society
|0
|87
|100%
|Colorado State Univ.
|0
|79
|100%
|Western Michigan Univ.
|0
|79
|100%
|Bishop Museum of Science and Nature
|0
|68
|100%
|Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture
|0
|64
|100%
|Animas Museum
|0
|61
|100%
|Gregg County Historical Museum
|0
|51
|100%
|Bess Bower Dunn Museum
|0
|48
|100%
|SUNY, College at Oswego
|0
|43
|100%
|Stephen F. Austin State Univ.
|0
|42
|100%
|Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne-Archaeological Survey
|0
|38
|100%
|Marshall Univ.
|0
|38
|100%
|Sydney L. Wright Museum
|0
|37
|100%
|Hamilton County Dept. of Parks and Recreation
|0
|34
|100%
|Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources
|0
|33
|100%
|Pierce College
|0
|31
|100%
|Univ. of Maine
|0
|31
|100%
|SUNY, Univ. at Albany
|0
|30
|100%
|Univ. of California, Santa Cruz
|0
|29
|100%
|Columbus State Univ.
|0
|28
|100%
|SUNY, Binghamton
|0
|27
|100%
|Univ. of Puget Sound
|0
|27
|100%
|Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission
|0
|24
|100%
|Alutiiq Museum and Archaeological Repository
|0
|23
|100%
|Georgia State Univ.
|0
|23
|100%
|State Center Community College District - Fresno City College
|0
|22
|100%
|Kutztown Univ. of Pennsylvania
|0
|21
|100%
|Historical Society of Saginaw County
|0
|20
|100%
|Princeton Univ.
|0
|19
|100%
|Bruce Museum
|0
|18
|100%
|Los Angeles Pierce College
|0
|18
|100%
|State Center Community College District - Reedly College
|0
|18
|100%
|Lost City Museum
|0
|16
|100%
|Oregon Parks and Recreation Department
|0
|16
|100%
|Dept. of State
|0
|16
|100%
|Arkansas Dept. of Parks and Tourism, Toltec Mounds Archeological Park
|0
|15
|100%
|Carter County Museum
|0
|15
|100%
|Museum of the American Indian
|0
|15
|100%
|Cochise College
|0
|14
|100%
|Columbia Univ.
|0
|14
|100%
|Pratt Museum
|0
|14
|100%
|San Diego Archaeological Center
|0
|14
|100%
|Michigan Dept. of Transportation
|0
|13
|100%
|Washington State Historical Society
|0
|13
|100%
|Univ. of Connecticut
|0
|12
|100%
|Franklin Pierce College
|0
|11
|100%
|Univ. of Hawai'i at Hilo
|0
|11
|100%
|Amherst College
|0
|10
|100%
|Culver-Stockton College
|0
|10
|100%
|Dallas Water Utilities
|0
|10
|100%
|Michigan History Center
|0
|10
|100%
|Allen County Museum, Fort Wayne Historical Society
|0
|9
|100%
|Besser Museum for Northeast Michigan
|0
|9
|100%
|Lakeshore Museum Center
|0
|9
|100%
|Sloan Museum
|0
|9
|100%
|American Univ.
|0
|8
|100%
|City of Larsen Bay
|0
|8
|100%
|County of Nacogdoches
|0
|8
|100%
|Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources
|0
|8
|100%
|Museum of Ojibwa Culture and Marquette Mission Park - City of St. Ignace
|0
|8
|100%
|Northern Arizona Univ.
|0
|8
|100%
|SUNY, New Paltz
|0
|8
|100%
|Toledo Zoological Society
|0
|8
|100%
|Abbe Museum
|0
|7
|100%
|Colorado Archaeological Society, Denver Chapter
|0
|7
|100%
|Albuquerque Museum
|0
|6
|100%
|MetroParks of the Toledo Area
|0
|6
|100%
|Sheboygan County Historical Museum
|0
|6
|100%
|Arizona State Land Dept.
|0
|5
|100%
|Case Western Reserve Univ.
|0
|5
|100%
|Coachella Valley History Museum
|0
|5
|100%
|Douglas County Public Utility District
|0
|5
|100%
|Fruitlands Museums
|0
|5
|100%
|Pomona College
|0
|5
|100%
|Anchorage Museum
|0
|4
|100%
|Catholic Univ. of America
|0
|4
|100%
|Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
|0
|4
|100%
|Greater Amsterdam School District
|0
|4
|100%
|Historic Westville
|0
|4
|100%
|Idaho Dept. of Transportation
|0
|4
|100%
|Pacific Lutheran Univ.
|0
|4
|100%
|Syracuse Univ.
|0
|4
|100%
|Valentine Museum
|0
|4
|100%
|Wistar Institute
|0
|4
|100%
|Boston Univ.
|0
|3
|100%
|Brooklyn Children's Museum
|0
|3
|100%
|Bryn Mawr College
|0
|3
|100%
|City of Saugatuck
|0
|3
|100%
|Colorado Bureau of Investigation
|0
|3
|100%
|Georgia Dept. of Transportation
|0
|3
|100%
|Kodiak History Museum
|0
|3
|100%
|Manchester Historical Society
|0
|3
|100%
|New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation
|0
|3
|100%
|Outagamie County Historical Society
|0
|3
|100%
|Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner
|0
|3
|100%
|Pioneer Historical Society of Bent County
|0
|3
|100%
|Texarkana Museums System
|0
|3
|100%
|Univ. of San Diego
|0
|3
|100%
|Virginia Living Museum
|0
|3
|100%
|Augusta State Univ.
|0
|2
|100%
|Chelan County Public Utilities District
|0
|2
|100%
|Children's Museum of Oak Ridge
|0
|2
|100%
|City of Traverse City
|0
|2
|100%
|Cosumnes River College
|0
|2
|100%
|Emory Univ.
|0
|2
|100%
|Evanston History Center
|0
|2
|100%
|Hawai'i Maritime Center
|0
|2
|100%
|Historic Hugeuenot Street
|0
|2
|100%
|Institute of the Great Plains
|0
|2
|100%
|John Michael Kohler Arts Center
|0
|2
|100%
|Kamehameha Schools
|0
|2
|100%
|Kentucky Historical Society
|0
|2
|100%
|Kitsap County Coroner's Office
|0
|2
|100%
|Northwest Christian College
|0
|2
|100%
|Oregon Museum of Science and Industry
|0
|2
|100%
|Pilgrim Hall Museum
|0
|2
|100%
|Reading Public Museum
|0
|2
|100%
|Robbins Museum of Archaeology
|0
|2
|100%
|San Bernardino County Sherriff-Coroner
|0
|2
|100%
|San Luis Obispo County Archaeological Society
|0
|2
|100%
|Southern Oregon Historical Society
|0
|2
|100%
|Southwestern College
|0
|2
|100%
|State Historical Society of North Dakota
|0
|2
|100%
|Tioga County Historical Society
|0
|2
|100%
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|0
|2
|100%
|Univ. of Wisconsin, Stevens Point
|0
|2
|100%
|Washington State Dept of Natural Resources
|0
|2
|100%
|Adams State Univ.
|0
|1
|100%
|Athens County Historical Society and Museum
|0
|1
|100%
|Bay County Historical Society
|0
|1
|100%
|Berrien County Sheriff's Office
|0
|1
|100%
|Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave
|0
|1
|100%
|California Academy of Sciences
|0
|1
|100%
|Central Methodist Univ.
|0
|1
|100%
|Charles Whipple Green Museum, George Hail Library
|0
|1
|100%
|Clarke Memorial Museum
|0
|1
|100%
|Dana Adobe Nipomo Amigos
|0
|1
|100%
|Delta County Historical Society Museum
|0
|1
|100%
|Denver Art Museum
|0
|1
|100%
|Ecotarium
|0
|1
|100%
|Florence Arts and Museums
|0
|1
|100%
|Fremont County Coroner
|0
|1
|100%
|Geneva Historical Society
|0
|1
|100%
|Gettysburg Foundation
|0
|1
|100%
|History Museum on the Square
|0
|1
|100%
|Kerr County
|0
|1
|100%
|Lambertville Historical Society
|0
|1
|100%
|Library Company of Philadelphia
|0
|1
|100%
|Michigan Technological Univ.
|0
|1
|100%
|Minneapolis Institute of Art
|0
|1
|100%
|Montclair Art Museum
|0
|1
|100%
|Mount Holyoke College Art Museum
|0
|1
|100%
|Port Huron Museum
|0
|1
|100%
|Renton History Museum
|0
|1
|100%
|Rhinelander High School
|0
|1
|100%
|Rhode Island Historical Society
|0
|1
|100%
|Sabine River Authority of Texas
|0
|1
|100%
|Safety Harbor Museum of Natural History
|0
|1
|100%
|Sandusky Library, Follett House Museum
|0
|1
|100%
|Seneca Falls Historical Society
|0
|1
|100%
|Sierra Mono Museum
|0
|1
|100%
|Sioux City Public Museum
|0
|1
|100%
|St Joseph County Sheriff's Dept.
|0
|1
|100%
|St. Lawrence Univ.
|0
|1
|100%
|The Region of Three Oaks Museum
|0
|1
|100%
|Wistariahurst Museum
|0
|1
|100%
Tribes that institutions made Native American remains available to
|Tribe
|Remains Made Available for Return to Tribe
|Chickasaw Nation
|19,493
|Hopi Tribe of Arizona
|17,747
|Zuni Tribe of the Zuni Reservation, New Mexico
|15,076
|Muscogee (Creek) Nation
|14,501
|Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town, Oklahoma
|13,287
|Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas
|12,606
|Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana
|12,389
|Seminole Tribe of Florida
|11,576
|Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
|11,223
|The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma
|11,095
|Jena Band of Choctaw Indians
|10,602
|Pueblo of Jemez, New Mexico
|8,637
|Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Mission Indians of the Santa Ynez Reservation, California
|6,723
|Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Reservation, North Dakota
|5,878
|Pueblo of Acoma, New Mexico
|5,873
|Gila River Indian Community of the Gila River Indian Reservation, Arizona
|5,574
|Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community of the Salt River Reservation, Arizona
|5,568
|Tohono O'odham Nation of Arizona
|5,416
|Ak-Chin Indian Community
|5,369
|Pueblo of Taos, New Mexico
|5,325
|Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
|5,242
|Pueblo of Isleta, New Mexico
|5,095
|Pueblo of Sandia, New Mexico
|4,962
|United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma
|4,784
|Santo Domingo Pueblo
|4,600
|Cherokee Nation
|4,508
|Pueblo of Picuris, New Mexico
|4,496
|Pueblo of Laguna, New Mexico
|4,478
|Pueblo of Santa Clara, New Mexico
|4,284
|Pueblo of San Ildefonso, New Mexico
|4,282
|Ysleta del Sur Pueblo
|4,259
|Pueblo of Pojoaque, New Mexico
|4,252
|Pueblo of Zia, New Mexico
|4,221
|Pueblo of Nambe, New Mexico
|4,218
|Pueblo of Tesuque, New Mexico
|4,218
|Yankton Sioux Tribe of South Dakota
|4,154
|Ohkay Owingeh, New Mexico (formerly the Pueblo of San Juan)
|4,046
|Pueblo of Santa Ana, New Mexico
|4,037
|Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma
|4,025
|Santee Sioux Nation, Nebraska
|4,014
|Quapaw Nation
|3,994
|Pueblo of Cochiti, New Mexico
|3,958
|Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma
|3,956
|Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians of North Dakota
|3,779
|Pueblo of San Felipe, New Mexico
|3,776
|Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska
|3,731
|Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate of the Lake Traverse Reservation, South Dakota
|3,560
|Delaware Nation, Oklahoma
|3,489
|Hui Malama I Na Kupuna O Hawai'i Nei
|3,431
|Delaware Tribe of Indians
|3,405
|Office of Hawaiian Affairs
|3,380
|Caddo Nation of Oklahoma
|3,218
|White Earth Band of Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota
|3,000
|Mille Lacs Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota
|2,994
|Leech Lake Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota
|2,991
|Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska
|2,972
|Navajo Nation, Arizona, New Mexico and Utah
|2,955
|Bois Forte Band (Nett Lake) of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota
|2,935
|Grand Portage Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota
|2,930
|Fond du Lac Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota
|2,928
|Oglala Sioux Tribe
|2,909
|O'ahu Island Burial Council
|2,883
|Rosebud Sioux Tribe of the Rosebud Indian Reservation, South Dakota
|2,862
|Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, Minnesota
|2,834
|Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma
|2,821
|Chippewa Cree Indians of the Rocky Boy's Reservation, Montana
|2,766
|Spirit Lake Tribe, North Dakota
|2,724
|Ka Lahui Hawaii
|2,644
|Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, Montana
|2,604
|Shawnee Tribe
|2,521
|Lower Sioux Indian Community in the State of Minnesota
|2,506
|Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin
|2,462
|Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan
|2,460
|Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe of the Cheyenne River Reservation, South Dakota
|2,459
|Wichita and Affiliated Tribes (Wichita, Keechi, Waco and Tawakonie), Oklahoma
|2,438
|Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, Michigan
|2,437
|Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of Michigan
|2,427
|Absentee-Shawnee Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma
|2,406
|Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma
|2,403
|Standing Rock Sioux Tribe of North and South Dakota
|2,396
|Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Michigan
|2,296
|Prairie Band of Potawatomi Nation
|2,251
|Seneca Nation of Indians
|2,238
|Bay Mills Indian Community, Michigan
|2,237
|Sac and Fox Nation, Oklahoma
|2,228
|Omaha Tribe of Nebraska
|2,219
|Stockbridge Munsee Community, Wisconsin
|2,216
|Tonawanda Band of Seneca
|2,202
|Seneca-Cayuga Nation
|2,192
|Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa
|2,186
|Miami Tribe of Oklahoma
|2,179
|Upper Sioux Community, Minnesota
|2,161
|Ponca Tribe of Nebraska
|2,158
|Prairie Island Indian Community in the State of Minnesota
|2,147
|Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Michigan
|2,137
|Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota
|2,118
|Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska
|2,118
|Wyandotte Nation
|2,056
|Otoe-Missouria Tribe of Indians, Oklahoma
|2,010
|Kickapoo Tribe of Indians of the Kickapoo Reservation in Kansas
|2,000
|Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, Michigan and Indiana
|1,989
|Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community of Minnesota
|1,878
|Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, Michigan
|1,848
|Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin
|1,841
|Match-e-be-nash-she-wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians of Michigan
|1,813
|Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Michigan
|1,807
|Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin
|1,803
|Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians of the Bad River Reservation, Wisconsin
|1,801
|Sokaogon Chippewa Community, Wisconsin
|1,769
|Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe of South Dakota
|1,744
|Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of the Lac du Flambeau Reservation of Wisconsin
|1,733
|Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma
|1,732
|St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin
|1,710
|Onondaga Nation
|1,703
|Hannahville Indian Community, Michigan
|1,610
|Comanche Nation, Oklahoma
|1,591
|Kekumano 'Ohana
|1,582
|Ko'olauloa Hawaiian Civic Club
|1,582
|Van Horn Diamond 'Ohana
|1,582
|Crow Creek Sioux Tribe of the Crow Creek Reservation, South Dakota
|1,576
|Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, Michigan (formerly the Huron Potawatomi, Inc.)
|1,572
|Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Oklahoma
|1,567
|Kiowa Indian Tribe of Oklahoma
|1,560
|Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians of the Tuolumne Rancheria of California
|1,551
|Thlopthlocco Tribal Town
|1,542
|Ute Mountain Ute Tribe
|1,532
|Poarch Band of Creek Indians
|1,505
|Oneida Indian Nation in New York
|1,473
|Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe
|1,466
|Santa Rosa Indian Community of the Santa Rosa Rancheria, California
|1,432
|Northern Cheyenne Tribe of the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Montana
|1,428
|Tuscarora Nation
|1,423
|Ione Band of Miwok Indians of California
|1,403
|Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation
|1,394
|Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, Oklahoma
|1,388
|Oneida Nation of Wisconsin
|1,388
|Cayuga Nation
|1,374
|Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians of California
|1,367
|Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, Shingle Springs Rancheria (Verona Tract), California
|1,365
|Table Mountain Rancheria
|1,357
|Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians of California
|1,351
|Southern Ute Indian Tribe of the Southern Ute Reservation, Colorado
|1,298
|Forest County Potawatomi Community, Wisconsin
|1,293
|Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon
|1,262
|Jackson Band of Miwuk Indians
|1,241
|Tule River Indian Tribe of the Tule River Reservation, California
|1,230
|Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians of California
|1,218
|Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma
|1,216
|Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana
|1,209
|Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma
|1,184
|Kah-Bay-Kah-Nong (Warroad Chippewa)
|1,173
|Mendota Mdewakanton Dakota Community
|1,173
|Lower Brule Sioux Tribe of the Lower Brule Reservation, South Dakota
|1,140
|California Valley Miwok Tribe, California
|1,129
|Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
|1,109
|United Auburn Indian Community of the Auburn Rancheria of California
|1,075
|Osage Nation
|1,049
|Northern Arapaho Tribe of the Wind River Reservation, Wyoming
|1,028
|Wilton Rancheria, California
|986
|Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, California
|969
|Nahoa 'Olelo O Kamehameha Society
|957
|Kamehameha School
|956
|Alu Like, Inc.
|954
|Daughters and Sons of Hawaiian Warriors
|954
|Hawaiian Civic Clubs of Honolulu
|954
|Royal Order of Kamehameha I
|954
|Fort Sill Apache Tribe of Oklahoma
|952
|Kaw Nation, Oklahoma
|946
|Apache Tribe of Oklahoma
|936
|Kialegee Tribal Town
|904
|Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation
|885
|Crow Tribe of Montana
|880
|Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation
|877
|Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah)
|867
|Tunica-Biloxi Indian Tribe
|795
|Miccosukee Tribe of Indians
|775
|Quechan Tribe of the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation, California and Arizona
|741
|Pechanga Band of Luiseno Mission Indians of the Pechanga Reservation, California
|729
|Nez Perce Tribe
|719
|Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe
|685
|Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation, Utah
|674
|Rincon Band of Luiseno Mission Indians of the Rincon Reservation, California
|630
|Pauma Band of Luiseno Mission Indians of the Pauma and Yuima Reservation, California
|628
|Mescalero Apache Tribe of the Mescalero Reservation, New Mexico
|627
|Jicarilla Apache Nation, New Mexico
|591
|Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin
|560
|Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, Arizona
|537
|Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe
|527
|Round Valley Indian Tribes of the Round Valley Reservation, California
|515
|San Pasqual Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of California
|460
|Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe
|453
|Campo Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of the Campo Indian Reservation, California
|448
|Jamul Indian Village of California
|447
|Capitan Grande Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of California
|446
|Ewiiaapaayp Band of Kumeyaay Indians, California
|446
|Iipay Nation of Santa Ysabel, California
|446
|Inaja Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of the Inaja and Cosmit Reservation, California
|446
|La Posta Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of the La Posta Indian Reservation, California
|446
|Manzanita Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of the Manzanita Reservation, California
|446
|Mesa Grande Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of the Mesa Grande Reservation, California
|446
|Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe
|446
|Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation
|446
|Lower Elwha Tribal Community
|445
|Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas
|434
|Kauai/Niihau Island Burial Council
|423
|El Dorado Miwok Rancheria
|371
|Maui/Lanai Island Burial Council
|362
|Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana
|360
|Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians of Oregon
|333
|Hawaii Island Burial Council
|326
|Nashville-El Dorado Miwok
|320
|Catawba Indian Nation
|318
|Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon
|308
|Klamath Tribes
|308
|White Mountain Apache Tribe of the Fort Apache Reservation, Arizona
|302
|Mooretown Rancheria of Maidu Indians of California
|301
|Gambell, Native Village of
|296
|Berry Creek Rancheria of Maidu Indians of California
|294
|Enterprise Rancheria of Maidu Indians of California
|294
|San Carlos Apache Tribe of the San Carlos Reservation, Arizona
|294
|Assonet Band of the Wampanoag Nation
|291
|Wanapum Band
|287
|Tonto Apache Tribe of Arizona
|283
|Barrow Inupiat Traditional Government, Native Village of
|275
|Narragansett Indian Tribe
|272
|Molokai Island Burial Council
|269
|Penobscot Nation
|267
|Nansemond Indian Nation
|264
|Nikolski, Native Village of
|264
|Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe of the Pyramid Lake Reservation, Nevada
|264
|Chaluka Corporation
|251
|Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California
|251
|Tonkawa Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma
|249
|Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria, California
|247
|Yavapai-Apache Nation of the Camp Verde Indian Reservation, Arizona
|243
|Kletsel Dehe Band of Wintun Indians
|217
|Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, California
|216
|Hui Malama Pono 'O Lanai
|215
|Hualapai Indian Tribe of the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona
|209
|Lummi Tribe of the Lummi Reservation
|209
|Northfork Rancheria of Mono Indians of California
|203
|Cachil DeHe Band of Wintun Indians of the Colusa Indian Community of the Colusa Rancheria, California
|200
|Chickahominy Indian Tribe - Eastern Division
|200
|Pamunkey Indian Tribe
|200
|Rappahannock Tribe, Inc.
|200
|Chickahominy Indian Tribe
|197
|Upper Mattaponi Tribe
|197
|Passamaquoddy Tribe of Maine
|195
|Cold Springs Rancheria of Mono Indians of California
|188
|Cher-Ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria, California
|186
|Chugach Alaska Corporation
|186
|Big Sandy Rancheria of Western Mono Indians of California
|185
|Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah
|185
|Elem Indian Colony of Pomo Indians of the Sulphur Bank Rancheria, California
|183
|Haudenosaunee Confederacy
|182
|Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians of California
|181
|Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians of the Kaibab Indian Reservation, Arizona
|178
|Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians
|177
|Mi'kmaq Nation
|177
|Modoc Nation
|176
|Redding Rancheria, California
|172
|Grindstone Indian Rancheria of Wintun-Wailaki Indians of California
|166
|Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians of California
|160
|Monacan Indian Tribe
|155
|Puyallup Tribe of the Puyallup Reservation
|154
|Swinomish Indian Tribal Community
|153
|Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi
|151
|Department of Hawaiian Homelands
|148
|Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians of Washington
|142
|Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation
|142
|Tulalip Tribes of Washington
|140
|Port Graham, Native Village of
|135
|Abenaki Nation of New Hampshire
|133
|San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe of Arizona
|129
|Sun'aq Tribe of Kodiak
|129
|Seldovia Village Tribe
|128
|Ukpeagvik Inupiat Corporation
|122
|Nanwalek, Native Village of (aka English Bay)
|120
|Pit River Tribe, California
|119
|Samish Indian Nation
|119
|Suquamish Indian Tribe of the Port Madison Reservation, Washington
|111
|Wiyot Tribe, California
|110
|Nipmuc Nation
|109
|Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation
|108
|Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor
|106
|Eastern Shoshone Tribe of the Wind River Reservation, Wyoming
|105
|Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians
|104
|Timbisha Shoshone Tribe
|104
|Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People
|103
|Muckleshoot Indian Tribe
|102
|Havasupai Tribe of the Havasupai Reservation, Arizona
|100
|Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs
|98
|Washoe Tribe of Nevada & California
|98
|Savoonga, Native Village of
|97
|Upper Skagit Indian Tribe
|97
|Chaubunagungamaug Nipmuck
|95
|Elnu Tribe of the Abenaki of VT
|95
|Koasek (Cowasuck) Traditional Band of the Koas Abenaki Nation of VT
|95
|Koasek Traditional Band of the Sovereign Abenaki Nation of VT
|95
|Nisqually Indian Tribe
|95
|Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation of VT
|95
|Paiute-Shoshone Tribe of the Fallon Reservation and Colony, Nevada
|95
|Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Reservation, Nevada
|95
|St. Francis/Sokoki Band of VT
|95
|Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribes of the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation, Nevada and Oregon
|94
|Burns Paiute Tribe
|91
|Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe of the Shoalwater Bay Indian Reservation
|89
|Blue Lake Rancheria, California
|88
|Morongo Band of Mission Indians, California
|86
|Koniag, Inc.
|84
|Pala Band of Mission Indians
|84
|Spokane Tribe of the Spokane Reservation
|83
|Susanville Indian Rancheria, California
|83
|Moapa Band of Paiute Indians of the Moapa River Indian Reservation, Nevada
|81
|La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians, California
|80
|Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska
|80
|Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians of the Las Vegas Indian Colony, Nevada
|79
|Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians, California
|79
|Snoqualmie Indian Tribe
|78
|Piro-Manso-Tiwa Tribe
|75
|Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria, California
|73
|Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation
|70
|Mohawk Nation Council of Chiefs Akwesasne
|69
|Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians, California
|69
|Northwestern Band of Shoshoni Nation
|67
|Coquille Indian Tribe
|66
|Hui Alanui O Makena
|66
|Nakupuna O Maui
|66
|Bishop Paiute Tribe
|65
|Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada
|62
|Larsen Bay, Native Village of
|61
|Santa Rosa Band of Cahuilla Indians, California
|61
|Cowlitz Indian Tribe
|60
|Quinault Indian Nation
|60
|Skull Valley Band of Goshute Indians of Utah
|60
|Big Pine Paiute Tribe of the Owens Valley
|59
|Ely Shoshone Tribe of Nevada
|59
|Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, Nevada
|59
|Duckwater Shoshone Tribe of the Duckwater Reservation, Nevada
|58
|Old Harbor Native Corporation
|58
|Yerington Paiute Tribe of the Yerington Colony and Campbell Ranch, Nevada
|58
|Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians of the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation, California
|57
|Cabazon Band of Mission Indians, California
|56
|Yomba Shoshone Tribe of the Yomba Reservation, Nevada
|56
|Greenville Rancheria
|55
|Kalispel Indian Community of the Kalispel Reservation
|55
|Walker River Paiute Tribe of the Walker River Reservation, Nevada
|55
|Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe
|54
|Alturas Indian Rancheria, California
|53
|Cahuilla Band of Indians
|53
|Los Coyotes Band of Cahuilla and Cupeno Indians, California
|53
|Ramona Band of Cahuilla, California
|53
|Skokomish Indian Tribe
|53
|Nooksack Indian Tribe
|52
|Ouzinkie, Native Village of
|52
|Coeur D'Alene Tribe
|51
|Fort Belknap Indian Community of the Fort Belknap Reservation of Montana
|51
|Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Tribe
|51
|Kotzebue, Native Village of
|50
|Makah Indian Tribe of the Makah Indian Reservation
|49
|Squaxin Island Tribe of the Squaxin Island Reservation
|47
|Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation, Nevada and Utah
|45
|Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians, California
|44
|Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation
|43
|Hoh Indian Tribe
|42
|Quileute Tribe of the Quileute Reservation
|42
|Colorado River Indian Tribes of the Colorado River Indian Reservation, Arizona and California
|41
|Nelson Lagoon, Native Village of
|41
|Cocopah Tribe of Arizona
|40
|Friends of Iolani Palace
|40
|Blackfeet Tribe of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation of Montana
|38
|Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut
|38
|Tejon Indian Tribe
|38
|Lovelock Paiute Tribe of the Lovelock Indian Colony, Nevada
|37
|Qagan Tayagungin Tribe of Sand Point Village
|36
|Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona
|34
|Bridgeport Indian Colony
|33
|Piro-Manso-Tiwa Indian group
|33
|Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians of Oregon
|32
|Eyak, Native Village of (aka Cordova)
|32
|Fort Independence Indian Community of Paiute Indians of the Fort Independence Reservation, California
|32
|Yurok Tribe of the Yurok Reservation, California
|32
|Elk Valley Rancheria, California
|31
|Summit Lake Paiute Tribe of Nevada
|31
|Aloha First
|30
|Chenega, Native Village of (aka Chanega)
|30
|Naknek Native Village
|30
|Tatitlek, Native Village of
|30
|Winnemucca Indian Colony of Nevada
|30
|Amah Mutsun Tribal Band
|29
|Mashantucket Pequot Indian Tribe
|29
|Quartz Valley Indian Community of the Quartz Valley Reservation of California
|29
|Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
|26
|Utu Utu Gwaitu Paiute Tribe of the Benton Paiute Reservation, California
|26
|Chemehuevi Indian Tribe of the Chemehuevi Reservation, California
|25
|Chignik Bay Tribal Council
|25
|Chignik Lagoon, Native Village of
|25
|Chignik Lake Village
|25
|Ivanof Bay Tribe
|25
|King Salmon Tribe
|25
|Perryville, Native Village of
|25
|South Naknek Village
|25
|Teller, Native Village of
|25
|Wampanoag Repatriation Confederation
|25
|Port Lions, Native Village of
|24
|Kaktovik Village (aka Barter Island)
|23
|Afognak, Native Village of
|22
|Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes
|22
|Fort Mojave Indian Tribe of Arizona, California and Nevada
|22
|Ounalashka Corporation
|20
|Stony River, Village of
|20
|Big Lagoon Rancheria, California
|19
|Cedarville Rancheria, California
|19
|Shaktoolik, Native Village of
|19
|Shinnecock Indian Nation
|19
|Atka, Native Village of
|18
|Karluk, Native Village of
|18
|Kootznoowoo Incorporated
|18
|Resighini Rancheria, California
|18
|Akhiok, Native Village of
|17
|Clatsop-Nehalem Confederated Tribes
|17
|Snoqualmoo Tribe
|17
|Kenaitze Indian Tribe
|16
|Muwekma Ohlone Tribe
|16
|Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians of California
|16
|Agdaagux Tribe of King Cove
|15
|Belkofski, Native Village of
|15
|Kaiwi Olelo O'Hawaii
|15
|Kokhanok Village
|15
|Koyukuk Native Village
|15
|Leisnoi, Inc.
|15
|Mentasta Lake Traditional Council
|15
|Nation of Hawaii
|15
|Natives of Kodiak, Inc.
|15
|Pauloff Harbor Village
|15
|Pu'uhonua O Waimanalo
|15
|Royal Hawaiian Academy of Traditional Arts
|15
|Unga, Native Village of
|15
|Koa Mana
|14
|Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians of the Big Valley Rancheria, California
|13
|Guidiville Rancheria of California
|13
|Pinoleville Pomo Nation, California
|13
|Afognak Native Corporation
|12
|Cloverdale Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California
|12
|Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians of California
|12
|Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians, California
|12
|Fort Bidwell Indian Community of the Fort Bidwell Reservation of California
|12
|Hopland Band of Pomo Indians, California
|12
|Inupiat Community of the Arctic Slope
|12
|Kashia Band of Pomo Indians of the Stewarts Point Rancheria, California
|12
|Koi Nation of Northern California
|12
|Lytton Rancheria of California
|12
|Manchester Band of Pomo Indians of the Manchester Rancheria, California
|12
|Nome Eskimo Community
|12
|Potter Valley Tribe, California
|12
|Redwood Valley or Little River Band of the Redwood Valley Rancheria California
|12
|Robinson Rancheria
|12
|Sherwood Valley Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California
|12
|Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation
|12
|Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake, California
|11
|Akhiok-Kaguyak, Inc.
|10
|Togiak, Traditional Village of
|9
|Wukchumni Tribe of Yokut Indians
|9
|Yowlumne Tejon Indians
|9
|Aleut Corporation
|8
|Anvik Village
|8
|First Nation of New Hampshire
|8
|Kake, Organized Village of
|8
|Ouzinkie Native Corporation
|8
|San Fernando Band of Mission Indians
|8
|Sitka Tribe of Alaska
|8
|Yakutat Tlingit Tribe
|8
|Klawock Cooperative Association
|7
|Mohawk Nation Council of Chiefs
|7
|Ninilchik Village
|7
|Kivalina, Native Village of
|6
|Knik Tribe
|6
|Petersburg Indian Association
|6
|Point Hope, Native Village of
|6
|Tinoqui-Chalola Council of Kitanemuk
|6
|Wrangell Cooperative Association
|6
|Aha Moku Advisory Committee (Moku o Keawe)
|5
|Brevig Mission, Native Village of
|5
|Bristol Bay Native Corporation
|5
|Cook Inlet Region, Inc.
|5
|Hawaiian Civic Club of Ka'u
|5
|Kaguyak Village
|5
|Noorvik Native Community
|5
|Northway Village
|5
|Salamatof Tribe
|5
|Tanacross, Native Village of
|5
|Unalakleet, Native Village of
|5
|Yupiit of Andreafski
|5
|Akutan, Native Village of
|4
|Anaktuvak Pass, Village of
|4
|Arctic Slope Regional Corporation
|4
|Cahto Tribe of the Laytonville Rancheria
|4
|Goodnews Bay, Native Village of
|4
|Nenana Native Association
|4
|Orutsararmiut Traditional Native Council
|4
|Pribilof Islands Aleut Communities of St. Paul and St. George Islands
|4
|Tangirnaq Native Village
|4
|Atxam Corporation
|3
|Ayakulik, Inc.
|3
|Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe
|3
|Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians
|3
|Diomede (aka Inalik), Native Village of
|3
|Hoonah Indian Association
|3
|Hooper Bay, Native Village of
|3
|King Island Native Community
|3
|Litnik, Inc.
|3
|Mattaponi Indian Tribe
|3
|Na Pali Coast 'Ohana
|3
|Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia
|3
|Nuiqsut, Native Village of (aka Nooiksut)
|3
|Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia
|3
|Platinum Traditional Village
|3
|Punalu'u Preservation Association
|3
|Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe
|3
|Uyak, Inc.
|3
|Wales, Native Village of
|3
|Apache Business Committee
|2
|Atqasuk, Native Village
|2
|Bell Flats Natives, Inc.
|2
|Bering Straits Native Corporation
|2
|Calista Corporation
|2
|Cape Fox Corporation
|2
|Chinik Eskimo Community (Golovin)
|2
|Chinook Tribe
|2
|Council, Native Village of
|2
|Douglas Indian Association
|2
|Eagle, Native Village of
|2
|Elim, Native Village of
|2
|False Pass, Native Village of
|2
|Hassanamisco Band
|2
|Hui Kako'o
|2
|Hydaburg Cooperative Association
|2
|Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada
|2
|Kiana, Native Village of
|2
|Kootenai Tribe of Idaho
|2
|Koyuk, Native Village of
|2
|Mary's Igloo, Native Village of
|2
|Mojave Apache Community Council
|2
|Nulato Village
|2
|Point Lay, Native Village of
|2
|Shishmaref, Native Village of
|2
|Shuyak, Inc.
|2
|Solomon, Village of
|2
|St. Michael, Native Village of
|2
|Stebbins Community Association
|2
|Uganik Natives, Inc.
|2
|Wainwright, Village of
|2
|White Mountain, Native Village of
|2
|Yazapai-Apache Community Council
|2
|Anton Larsen, Inc.
|1
|Brevig Mission Native Corporation
|1
|Burt Lake Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians
|1
|Chilkat Indian Village (Klukwan)
|1
|Chilkoot Indian Association (Haines)
|1
|Coleville Onadika (Salt Eaters) in Antelope Valley
|1
|Doyon, Ltd.
|1
|Duwamish Tribe
|1
|Holy Cross Tribe
|1
|Karuk Tribe
|1
|Kasaan, Organized Village of
|1
|Kikiallus Nation
|1
|Marietta Band of Nooksack Indians
|1
|McGrath Native Village
|1
|Mekoryuk, Native Village of
|1
|Miakan-Garza Band of the Coahuiltecan people
|1
|Mono Lake Kutzadika Indian Community
|1
|NANA Regional Corporation
|1
|Noatak, Native Village of
|1
|San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians
|1
|Snohomish Tribe
|1
|Steilacoom Indian Tribe
|1
|Tanadgusix Corporation
|1
|Tanana, Native Village of
|1
|Teller Native Corporation
|1
|Tigara Corporation
|1
|Tubatulabals of Kern Valley
|1
|Unkechaug Indian Nation
|1
|Wales Native Corporation
|1
This tool presents a dataset maintained by the National Park Service containing all the Native American human remains and associated funerary objects that institutions have reported to the federal government under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. The dataset includes information about the state and county where remains and objects were taken from, which institutions hold them and whether they have been made available for return to tribes.
The data is self-reported by institutions. The amount of unrepatriated Native American remains reported by institutions is a minimum estimate of individuals and institutions frequently adjust these numbers when they reinventory groups of remains. Some institutions that are subject to NAGPRA have also entirely failed to report the remains in their possession. As a result, the numbers provided are best taken as estimates. The actual number and geographic scope of what’s held by publicly funded institutions is larger than what is presently documented.
ProPublica supplemented this dataset with information about cultural affiliation and disposition to specific tribes by systematically parsing the text of Notices of Inventory Completion published in the Federal Register. An additional dataset from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Tribal Directory Assessment Tool, was used for the section on remains not made available for return from counties that each tribe has indicated interest in to the federal government.
Institution location and tribal headquarters location information was provided by National NAGPRA. The location of some groups that are not federally recognized was provided through research by ProPublica.
Institutions that are part of a larger entity are grouped. (For example, the Mesa Verde National Park is part of the U.S. Department of the Interior.)
Institutions that have not submitted information to the federal government are not listed. The Smithsonian Institution is not listed because its repatriation process falls under the National Museum of the American Indian Act and it is not required to publicly report its holdings with the same detail as institutions subject to NAGPRA.
We use the word “tribes” to refer to all groups that institutions made Native American remains available to under NAGPRA. This includes tribes, nations, bands, pueblos, communities, Native Alaskan villages, Native Hawaiian organizations and non-federally recognized groups.
Data sources from Department of the Interior, National Park Service, National NAGPRA Program, the Federal Register, Department of Housing and Development, Tribal Directory Assessment Tool
