Skip to content
ProPublica
Donate
ProPublica
Donate

Three decades after legislation pushed for the return of Native American remains to Indigenous communities, many of the nation’s top museums and universities still have the remains of thousands of people in their collections.

The University of California, Berkeley still has the remains of at least 9,058 Native Americans that it has not made available for return.
Entrance to the Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology at the University of California, Berkeley
Exterior of the Peabody Museum at Harvard University
Harvard University still has the remains of at least 6,165 Native Americans.
The American Museum of Natural History still has the remains of at least 1,898 Native Americans.
Exterior of the American Museum of Natural History
Exterior of the Department of the Interior
The Department of the Interior still has the remains of at least 2,970 Native Americans.
The Repatriation Project

Does Your Local Museum or University Still Have Native American Remains?

Use this database to find out where Native American remains were taken from and which institutions report still having them. Check on institutions near you.

by Ash Ngu and Andrea Suozzo

In 1990, Congress passed a law recognizing the unequal treatment of Native American remains and set up a process for tribes to request their return from museums and other institutions that had them. The law, known as the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act or NAGPRA, sought to address this human rights issue by giving Indigenous peoples a way to reclaim their dead.

But 33 years after the law’s passage, at least half of the remains of more than 210,000 Native Americans have yet to be returned. Tribes have struggled to reclaim them in part because of a lack of federal funding for repatriation and because institutions face little to no consequences for violating the law or dragging their feet.

This database allows you to search for information on the roughly 600 federally funded institutions that reported having such remains to the Department of the Interior. While the data is self-reported, it is a starting point for understanding the damage done by generations of Americans who stole, collected and displayed the remains and possessions of the continent’s Indigenous peoples — and the work done by tribes and institutions to repatriate those Native ancestors since.

Under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, when an institution establishes a connection between tribes and remains, it must publish a list of the tribes eligible to make a repatriation claim. The remains are then made available for return to the tribe(s). Once a tribal claim is made, physical transfer may occur. Many remains have been physically returned to tribes, but data on this is spotty because the law does not require institutions to report when these transfers occur.

Ten institutions hold about half of the reported Native Americans remains that have not been made available for return to tribes. The list includes some of the country’s most prestigious universities, as well as federal agencies whose development projects disturbed Native American burials, and state museums whose archeology and anthropology programs originated with the excavation of key Native American sites and mounds.

Most of these institutions spent years after the law’s passage prioritizing scientific interest in the skeletal remains and objects above the human rights of tribes. Institutions also maintained an unwillingness or inability to bear the costs of taking inventory and fully consulting with tribes. [Read more about why these institutions still have the remains of thousands of Native Americans.]

Ten institutions hold about half of the reported Native American remains that have not been made available for return to tribes.

1
Univ. of California, Berkeley
9,075
Remains Not Made Available for Return
2
Illinois State Museum
7,590
3
Ohio History Connection
7,167
4
Harvard Univ.
6,165
5
Indiana Univ.
4,838
6
Univ. of Kentucky
4,504
7
Univ. of Tennessee, Knoxville
4,329
8
Tennessee Valley Authority
3,539
9
Dept. of the Interior
2,970
10
Univ. of Alabama
2,939

All of these institutions have used a loophole in the law that allows them to keep Native Americans remains if they deem them as “culturally unidentifiable,” meaning they can’t be culturally affiliated to a modern-day federally recognized tribe. Tribal representatives have long criticized NAGPRA for giving institutions the final say in these decisions.

In recent years, most of these institutions have expressed a greater willingness to engage with tribes, and several have brought on new staff to meet these goals. One of the main challenges many so-called repatriation coordinators face is figuring out exactly what is in their museums’ possession.

This accounting issue persists at the national level. The amount of unrepatriated Native American remains reported by institutions is a minimum estimate of individuals and institutions frequently adjust these numbers when they reinventory groups of remains. Some institutions that are subject to NAGPRA have also entirely failed to report the remains in their possession.

As a result, the numbers provided are best taken as estimates. The actual number and geographic scope of what’s held by publicly funded institutions is larger than what is presently documented.

Where Native American remains reported by institutions were taken from

Each county is a peak
Height is the minimum amount of remains taken from county, as reported by institutions
Color is reported rate of remains made available for return to tribes
0%100%
Institutions reported no remains taken from these counties
Map of counties in the eastern U.S. showing remains that have been taken and made available for return

Institutions reported still having large numbers of human remains taken from east of the Mississippi River, in areas where most Indigenous peoples were forcibly removed in the 19th century.

Tribes say that more remains have been taken than are reported from places like Georgia.

Map of counties in the western U.S. showing remains that have been taken and made available for return

In California, where the Native population was decimated by settlers, thousands of human remains are still held by the state’s flagship universities.

Note: Institutions reported remains of 16,810 Native Americans with no county and/or state information. 33% of these remains were made available for return to tribes.

More than 30 years after passage of the law, institutions continue to find previously undisclosed ancestral remains.

For example, in August, the University of North Dakota announced it had found more than 250 boxes of Native American remains and belongings that had not been previously reported to federal officials. No penalties have been assessed against the institution, which has two years from the time of the discovery to complete an inventory.

“The University is now beginning the process of identifying those ancestors, which will allow them to be returned to their tribes,” said a university spokesperson. “UND remains committed to seeing the repatriation process carried through to completion.”

Institutions have made about half of the remains of more than 210,000 Native Americans reported nationally available for return.
Institutions have made about half of the remains of more than 210,000 Native Americans reported nationally available for return.

Just last year, the University of California, Berkeley, which has the largest amount of Native American remains in the country, completed a review of its holdings after facing questions over whether they had accurately cataloged the unrepatriated remains of more than 9,000 Native Americans that they reported to federal officials. A school spokesman said that what it has reported now represents a “close estimate” of the Native American remains that it holds.

In October, the Interior Department, which is led by the first Native American to serve in a cabinet post, proposed changes to NAGPRA regulations intended to expedite the return of ancestral remains and funerary belongings to tribes within three years. Some who work on repatriation for institutions and tribes have raised concerns about the feasibility of this timeline. Without the proposed regulations, the department projected that repatriating the rest of the Native American remains would take another 25 years roughly to complete at the current pace.

Institutions that reported having Native American remains

InstitutionRemains Not Made Available for ReturnRemains Made Available for Return% of Remains Made Available for Return
Univ. of California, Berkeley9,0752,61122%
Illinois State Museum7,5901562%
Ohio History Connection7,167170%
Harvard Univ.6,1653,86139%
Indiana Univ.4,8381,02317%
Univ. of Kentucky4,50400%
Univ. of Tennessee, Knoxville4,3292,26834%
Tennessee Valley Authority3,5399,26372%
Dept. of the Interior2,97011,88280%
Univ. of Alabama2,93910,72378%
Univ. of Florida2,58937213%
Univ. of Arizona2,4701,91444%
Univ. of Missouri, Columbia2,4511506%
Univ. of Oklahoma2,3111,35837%
Center for American Archeology, Kampsville Archeological Center1,94700%
American Museum of Natural History1,9381,62846%
Univ. of Texas at Austin1,90534115%
Dept. of Defense1,8274,74472%
Milwaukee Public Museum1,600483%
Florida Dept. of State1,426795%
Field Museum1,32350728%
Rochester Museum and Science Center99952034%
Southern Illinois Univ., Carbondale98600%
State Museum of Pennsylvania90817716%
Arizona State Univ.786122%
Univ. of Michigan78289353%
Museum of New Mexico, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture77927926%
Dept. of Agriculture7705,85088%
Auburn Univ.76810%
Univ. of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign762567%
New York State Museum72352842%
Cal. State, Chico65700%
Carnegie Museum of Natural History64710414%
Univ. of North Carolina at Chapel Hill64144041%
Univ. of New Mexico58384459%
Tennessee Dept. of Environment and Conservation56029234%
Florida State Univ.5089416%
Mississippi Dept. of Archives and History, Museum Division50548449%
Cincinnati Museum Center50010%
Nassau County Dept. of Parks and Recreation48800%
Cleveland Museum of Natural History47600%
Univ. of Memphis46017828%
Virginia Dept. of Conservation and Recreation, Division of State Parks45041%
Dayton Museum of Natural History43810%
Natural History Museum of Utah4166714%
Univ. of Pennsylvania40422836%
San Jose State Univ.39421%
Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site, Kentucky Dept. of Parks38310%
Univ. of Kansas380113%
Museum of Texas Tech Univ.37700%
Yale Univ.36640653%
West Virginia Division of Culture and History3651,03174%
West Texas A and M Univ.36200%
San Francisco State Univ.35925341%
California Dept. of Parks and Recreation35685271%
Los Angeles County Natural History Museum35316932%
Western Kentucky Univ.35121%
Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources3193410%
Kansas State Historical Society3129523%
Gilcrease Museum30720140%
Univ. of Texas at San Antonio29431%
Minnesota Indian Affairs Council2871,87487%
Mississippi State Univ.277227%
Sonoma State Univ.26731554%
Univ. of California, Davis26610027%
Virginia Dept. of Historic Resources26116939%
North Carolina Office of State Archaeology26152%
Univ. of Louisville259166%
Univ. of South Carolina, SCIAA25800%
Ball State Univ.2522910%
Wisconsin Historical Society23980477%
Indiana State Univ.23200%
Univ. of Toledo2104618%
Missouri Dept. of Transportation19600%
Univ. of Alaska Museum of the North1912712%
Arizona State Parks and Trails19111%
California Univ. of Pennsylvania18300%
Alabama Dept. of Archives & History1763717%
Cal. State, Sacramento17433666%
Univ. of Wisconsin, Oshkosh16264%
HistoryMiami Museum16000%
East Carolina Univ.1526931%
Beloit College15121859%
SUNY Univ. at Buffalo1433419%
Univ. of South Florida14210041%
Fernbank Museum of Natural History1416030%
Univ. of Georgia14111%
Cal. State, Long Beach14027566%
Univ. of Cincinnati14000%
Maryland Historical Trust13900%
Univ. of Wyoming1379040%
Idaho State Historical Society13611%
Univ. of Louisiana at Monroe13500%
Graves Museum of Archaeology and Natural History13100%
Univ. of Arkansas1303,26096%
Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources12740676%
Autry Museum of the American West1254125%
Louisiana State Univ.1211,15791%
North Museum of Nature and Science12000%
Utah Dept. of Natural Resources1182316%
Temple Univ.11697%
Texas State Univ.11476%
Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources11400%
New York Univ.11315157%
Univ. of Oregon11043980%
Robert S. Peabody Institute of Archaeology1062,16695%
Los Angeles County10300%
Brown Univ.991211%
Western Reserve Historical Society9900%
Univ. of Nevada, Las Vegas981715%
Wake Forest Univ., Archeology Labs9800%
Sarasota County History Center9300%
Western Washington Univ.8933%
Earlham College8922%
Central Washington Univ.8819369%
Filoli Center8500%
Oregon State Univ.8412660%
Hastings Museum8110857%
Brigham Young Univ.814737%
Charleston Museum8022%
Grand Rapids Public Museum7715967%
Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites Corporation7778%
San Diego State Univ.763733%
Oshkosh Public Museum7456%
Allen County Museum and Historical Society7300%
Buffalo Museum of Science7200%
Museum of Northern Arizona708956%
Bowers Museum7011%
Tioga Point Museum7000%
Witte Museum7000%
California Dept. of Transportation6982492%
Western Colorado Univ.6700%
Cal. State, Hayward6600%
Univ. of Wisconsin, Milwaukee6600%
Southern Utah Univ. Archeological Repository6400%
South Dakota State Historical Society, State Archaeological Research Center6314369%
Lawrence Univ.6200%
Trinidad State Junior College6200%
Univ. of South Alabama61913%
Univ. of Iowa591,08395%
Southeast Missouri State Univ.5900%
Museum of Us5649390%
Texas A and M Univ.5511267%
Neville Public Museum555349%
Mutter Museum, College of Physicians of Philadelphia5424%
Museum of Western Colorado5300%
Northern Kentucky Univ.5200%
Univ. of Minnesota, Duluth5100%
Univ. of Nebraska State Museum501,96498%
Univ. of Wisconsin, La Crosse4900%
Univ. of Texas, El Paso4700%
Nevada State Museum464047%
San Bernardino County Museum462939%
Univ. of Indianapolis4600%
New Mexico State Univ. Museum4528886%
Carlsbad Museum42613%
New Mexico Highlands Univ.4200%
Purdue Univ.4200%
South Carolina Dept. of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism4200%
St. Joseph Museums, Inc.401730%
History Nebraska3979995%
Anniston Museum of Natural History3925%
Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History3900%
Museum of Osteopathic Medicine3900%
Pennsylvania State Univ.381832%
Cal. State, Northridge3800%
Univ. of Southern Mississippi365661%
Stanford Univ. Heritage Services361225%
Memphis Pink Palace Museum351834%
Cleveland State Univ.3500%
Foothill-De Anza Community College District3500%
Georgia Power3300%
Wichita State Univ.3300%
Eastern Arizona College Foundation3200%
Univ. of the Incarnate Word3200%
Springfield Science Museum3110778%
Maine State Museum314459%
Sul Ross State Univ.3100%
Michigan State Historic Preservation Office302747%
Oakland Museum of California2827%
The History Museum2800%
Heidelberg Univ.2700%
Cranbrook Institute of Science263960%
Houston Museum of Natural Science2600%
Univ. of Rhode Island2600%
Wagner Free Institute of Science2600%
Western Illinois Univ.2600%
Univ. of Montana254263%
Kansas State Univ.249279%
Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History2400%
Cook County Forest Preserve District2300%
Alabama Dept. of Transportation221541%
Idaho State Univ.2200%
State of Alaska Medical Examiner Office2200%
Wayne State Univ.219281%
Louisiana Dept. of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism211134%
Univ. of Missouri, St. Louis2100%
Kansas City Museum2000%
Missouri State Univ.2000%
Eastern Washington Univ.198181%
Dept. of Energy19727%
East Bay Municipal Utility District1900%
Oklahoma Historical Society1900%
Pittsburg State Univ.1900%
Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History171,01198%
Texas Parks and Wildlife171750%
Jacksonville State Univ.1700%
Poverty Point World Heritage Site1700%
Cal. State, Monterey Bay1600%
Louisiana State Exhibit Museum1600%
Montana Historical Society1600%
Tippecanoe County Historical Association1600%
Dartmouth College151040%
Missouri Historical Society15212%
Buffalo State College1500%
Henry County Historical Society1500%
Nantucket Historical Association1500%
Oregon Historical Society1500%
Univ. of Colorado, Denver1500%
Montana State Univ., Museum of the Rockies14422%
New Harmony Workingmen's Institute1400%
Univ. of West Florida1400%
Heard Museum133573%
Seton Hall Univ.132061%
Fort Collins Museum of Discovery131959%
Detroit Institute of Arts131043%
Broome County Historical Society1300%
Metropolitan State Univ. of Denver1300%
Spratt-Mead Museum1200%
Peabody Essex Museum115984%
Willamette Univ.11427%
Montana State Univ., Bozeman1100%
Texas Historical Commission1100%
The Discovery Museum - Science and Space Center1100%
Columbus Museum106887%
Putnam Museum10638%
Klamath County Museum1019%
Fort Ticonderoga1000%
San Diego Mesa College1000%
Univ. of Tennessee at Chattanooga1000%
Alaska Office of History and Archeology9640%
Discovery Place9110%
de Young Museum900%
Ohio Univ.900%
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science900%
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency900%
Washington Univ.900%
Pueblo Grande Museum, City of Phoenix836298%
New Jersey State Museum820896%
Texas Dept. of Transportation810193%
Univ. of Idaho83682%
Chadron State College8850%
Coryell County Sheriff's Dept.800%
Eastern California Museum of Inyo County800%
Goodhue County Historical Society800%
Speed Art Museum800%
Stamford Museum and Nature Center800%
Univ. of California, Santa Barbara741798%
Univ. of Wisconsin, Madison716696%
Clark County Historical Museum700%
Georgia Southern Univ.700%
San Mateo County Community College District700%
Univ. of Akron700%
Univ. of Northern Iowa700%
Univ. of Texas Permian Basin700%
Warren County Historical Society700%
Cal. State, Fullerton61774%
Palmer Foundation for Chiropractic History6440%
Univ. of California, San Diego6225%
Univ. of Notre Dame6225%
Appalachian State Univ.6114%
Bridgewater College600%
Cal. State, Dominguez Hills600%
Cal. State, Stanislaus600%
Fort Concho NHL600%
Grout Museum of History and Science600%
Kenosha Public Museum600%
Navajo County Coroner600%
St. Louis Science Center600%
Univ. of Central Missouri600%
Univ. of North Texas600%
Wesleyan Univ.51067%
Minnesota Historical Society5444%
Maryland Center for History and Culture5338%
Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Plains Indian Museum5229%
College of Southern Idaho5117%
Capital City Museum500%
Elgin Public Museum500%
Hardin County Historical Museums500%
High Desert Museum500%
Layland Museum500%
Rice Univ., Dept. of Anthropology500%
Richmond Museum of History500%
Rocky Ford Historical Museum500%
Triton Museum of Art500%
State Historical Society of Iowa422198%
Arizona Museum of Natural History410196%
Colorado College44191%
Museum of Natural History and Planetarium41478%
Vassar College4556%
Brooklyn Museum4120%
Cape Cod Museum of Natural History400%
Koshare Indian Museum400%
Lindsay Wildlife Museum400%
Maine Archaeological Society400%
Southern Oregon Univ.400%
Staten Island Institute of Arts and Sciences400%
West Valley College400%
Washington State Univ.38096%
Museum of Riverside33993%
Utah State Univ.31684%
Univ. of California, Riverside3975%
Coe College3770%
Kingman Museum3770%
Madison County Historical Society3125%
Aurora Historical Society300%
College of the Ozarks300%
Columbia College, Yosemite Community College District300%
Fort Worth Museum Science and History300%
Hartwick College300%
Lackawanna Historical Society300%
Louisiana Cultural Heritage Museum300%
Loxahatchee Historical Society300%
Salisbury House Foundation300%
Santa Clara Univ.300%
South Georgia State College300%
Univ. of Southern Indiana300%
Warren County Cultural and Heritage Commission, Shippen Manor300%
Cal. State, Fresno216099%
Central Michigan Univ.214599%
Whitman College, Maxey Museum26097%
Colgate Univ.21789%
Diablo Valley College21689%
Cal. State, Bakersfield21488%
Alaska State Museum2571%
Shiloh Museum of Ozark History2467%
Kalamazoo Valley Museum2360%
Berkshire Museum2250%
Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum2250%
Seminole Tribe of Florida2250%
Alma College2133%
Artesia Historical Museum and Art Center2133%
Chemung Valley Historical Society2133%
McWane Science Center2133%
Oberlin College2133%
Augusta Museum of History200%
Boston Children's Museum200%
Cal. State, Los Angeles200%
Charlotte Museum of History200%
City of Oakland Rotary Nature Center200%
Fellow-Reeve Museum of History and Science200%
Goshen College200%
Jersey City Museum200%
Maine Historical Society200%
Natick History Museum200%
Pima Community College, Centre for Archaeological Field Training200%
Rutgers Univ.200%
Sharlot Hall Museum200%
Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer200%
The Heritage Museum of the Texas Hill Country200%
Univ. of Central Arkansas200%
Univ. of Northern Colorado200%
Univ. of West Georgia200%
Washington County Historical Society200%
Western New Mexico Univ. Museum200%
Worcester Historical Museum200%
Univ. of California, Los Angeles12,066100%
Michigan State Univ.1524100%
Univ. of Washington1281100%
Univ. of Alaska, Anchorage112699%
Murray State Univ.17999%
Univ. of Tulsa15198%
Univ. of the Pacific13297%
Michigan State Police11393%
Northwestern State Univ. of Louisiana11192%
Karshner Museum1990%
Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology1889%
Saint Martin's Univ. Waynick Museum1889%
Univ. of New Hampshire1889%
New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources1480%
Cornell Univ.1375%
Plimoth Patuxet Museum1375%
Fort Hays State Univ.1267%
Pejepscot Historical Society1267%
Univ. of Nevada, Reno1267%
Filson Historical Society1150%
Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art1150%
Morris Museum1150%
Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo1150%
American River College100%
Arizona State Capitol Museum100%
Barnum Museum100%
Benton County Historical Society100%
Bixby Memorial Library100%
Cass County Historical Society Museum100%
City of Fort Smith100%
City of Marietta100%
City of Santa Clara, Headen-Inman House100%
Crocker Art Museum100%
Davis and Elkins College100%
Eckerd College100%
Everhart Museum100%
Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium100%
Fredericksburg Area Museum100%
Grayson County Frontier Village Museum100%
Hutchinson County Historical Museum100%
Lane County Historical Museum100%
Marblehead Historical Society100%
Meeteetse Museum100%
Miami County Museum100%
Museum of Science Boston100%
Newark Museum100%
Old Trails Museum100%
Oneida County Historical Society100%
Pember Library and Museum100%
Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office100%
Sullivan County Historical Society, Inc.100%
Swansea Historical Society100%
Tread of Pioneers Museum100%
Univ. of North Carolina, Charlotte100%
Univ. of Vermont100%
Wichita County Sherriff's Office100%
Bernice P. Bishop Museum01,636100%
History Colorado01,181100%
Univ. of Colorado Museum0695100%
Dept. of Justice0510100%
Southern Methodist Univ.0387100%
Catalina Island Museum Society, Inc.0369100%
Florida Atlantic Univ.0336100%
School for Advanced Research0263100%
Vanderbilt Univ.0208100%
Salmon Ruins Museum0195100%
Univ. of Massachusetts, Amherst0186100%
Ojai Valley Historical Society and Museum0180100%
Univ. of Denver0170100%
College of William and Mary0158100%
Arkansas State Univ. Museum0157100%
Denver Museum of Nature and Science0153100%
Grand Valley State Univ.0151100%
Fort Lewis College0134100%
Arkansas Highway and Transportation Dept.0133100%
Baylor Univ.0105100%
National Guard Bureau, Air National Guard096100%
Rome Historical Society087100%
Colorado State Univ.079100%
Western Michigan Univ.079100%
Bishop Museum of Science and Nature068100%
Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture064100%
Animas Museum061100%
Gregg County Historical Museum051100%
Bess Bower Dunn Museum048100%
SUNY, College at Oswego043100%
Stephen F. Austin State Univ.042100%
Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne-Archaeological Survey038100%
Marshall Univ.038100%
Sydney L. Wright Museum037100%
Hamilton County Dept. of Parks and Recreation034100%
Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources033100%
Pierce College031100%
Univ. of Maine031100%
SUNY, Univ. at Albany030100%
Univ. of California, Santa Cruz029100%
Columbus State Univ.028100%
SUNY, Binghamton027100%
Univ. of Puget Sound027100%
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission024100%
Alutiiq Museum and Archaeological Repository023100%
Georgia State Univ.023100%
State Center Community College District - Fresno City College022100%
Kutztown Univ. of Pennsylvania021100%
Historical Society of Saginaw County020100%
Princeton Univ.019100%
Bruce Museum018100%
Los Angeles Pierce College018100%
State Center Community College District - Reedly College018100%
Lost City Museum016100%
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department016100%
Dept. of State016100%
Arkansas Dept. of Parks and Tourism, Toltec Mounds Archeological Park015100%
Carter County Museum015100%
Museum of the American Indian015100%
Cochise College014100%
Columbia Univ.014100%
Pratt Museum014100%
San Diego Archaeological Center014100%
Michigan Dept. of Transportation013100%
Washington State Historical Society013100%
Univ. of Connecticut012100%
Franklin Pierce College011100%
Univ. of Hawai'i at Hilo011100%
Amherst College010100%
Culver-Stockton College010100%
Dallas Water Utilities010100%
Michigan History Center010100%
Allen County Museum, Fort Wayne Historical Society09100%
Besser Museum for Northeast Michigan09100%
Lakeshore Museum Center09100%
Sloan Museum09100%
American Univ.08100%
City of Larsen Bay08100%
County of Nacogdoches08100%
Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources08100%
Museum of Ojibwa Culture and Marquette Mission Park - City of St. Ignace08100%
Northern Arizona Univ.08100%
SUNY, New Paltz08100%
Toledo Zoological Society08100%
Abbe Museum07100%
Colorado Archaeological Society, Denver Chapter07100%
Albuquerque Museum06100%
MetroParks of the Toledo Area06100%
Sheboygan County Historical Museum06100%
Arizona State Land Dept.05100%
Case Western Reserve Univ.05100%
Coachella Valley History Museum05100%
Douglas County Public Utility District05100%
Fruitlands Museums05100%
Pomona College05100%
Anchorage Museum04100%
Catholic Univ. of America04100%
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum04100%
Greater Amsterdam School District04100%
Historic Westville04100%
Idaho Dept. of Transportation04100%
Pacific Lutheran Univ.04100%
Syracuse Univ.04100%
Valentine Museum04100%
Wistar Institute04100%
Boston Univ.03100%
Brooklyn Children's Museum03100%
Bryn Mawr College03100%
City of Saugatuck03100%
Colorado Bureau of Investigation03100%
Georgia Dept. of Transportation03100%
Kodiak History Museum03100%
Manchester Historical Society03100%
New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation03100%
Outagamie County Historical Society03100%
Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner03100%
Pioneer Historical Society of Bent County03100%
Texarkana Museums System03100%
Univ. of San Diego03100%
Virginia Living Museum03100%
Augusta State Univ.02100%
Chelan County Public Utilities District02100%
Children's Museum of Oak Ridge02100%
City of Traverse City02100%
Cosumnes River College02100%
Emory Univ.02100%
Evanston History Center02100%
Hawai'i Maritime Center02100%
Historic Hugeuenot Street02100%
Institute of the Great Plains02100%
John Michael Kohler Arts Center02100%
Kamehameha Schools02100%
Kentucky Historical Society02100%
Kitsap County Coroner's Office02100%
Northwest Christian College02100%
Oregon Museum of Science and Industry02100%
Pilgrim Hall Museum02100%
Reading Public Museum02100%
Robbins Museum of Archaeology02100%
San Bernardino County Sherriff-Coroner02100%
San Luis Obispo County Archaeological Society02100%
Southern Oregon Historical Society02100%
Southwestern College02100%
State Historical Society of North Dakota02100%
Tioga County Historical Society02100%
Dept. of Homeland Security02100%
Univ. of Wisconsin, Stevens Point02100%
Washington State Dept of Natural Resources02100%
Adams State Univ.01100%
Athens County Historical Society and Museum01100%
Bay County Historical Society01100%
Berrien County Sheriff's Office01100%
Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave01100%
California Academy of Sciences01100%
Central Methodist Univ.01100%
Charles Whipple Green Museum, George Hail Library01100%
Clarke Memorial Museum01100%
Dana Adobe Nipomo Amigos01100%
Delta County Historical Society Museum01100%
Denver Art Museum01100%
Ecotarium01100%
Florence Arts and Museums01100%
Fremont County Coroner01100%
Geneva Historical Society01100%
Gettysburg Foundation01100%
History Museum on the Square01100%
Kerr County01100%
Lambertville Historical Society01100%
Library Company of Philadelphia01100%
Michigan Technological Univ.01100%
Minneapolis Institute of Art01100%
Montclair Art Museum01100%
Mount Holyoke College Art Museum01100%
Port Huron Museum01100%
Renton History Museum01100%
Rhinelander High School01100%
Rhode Island Historical Society01100%
Sabine River Authority of Texas01100%
Safety Harbor Museum of Natural History01100%
Sandusky Library, Follett House Museum01100%
Seneca Falls Historical Society01100%
Sierra Mono Museum01100%
Sioux City Public Museum01100%
St Joseph County Sheriff's Dept.01100%
St. Lawrence Univ.01100%
The Region of Three Oaks Museum01100%
Wistariahurst Museum01100%

Tribes that institutions made Native American remains available to

TribeRemains Made Available for Return to Tribe
Chickasaw Nation19,493
Hopi Tribe of Arizona17,747
Zuni Tribe of the Zuni Reservation, New Mexico15,076
Muscogee (Creek) Nation14,501
Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town, Oklahoma13,287
Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas12,606
Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana12,389
Seminole Tribe of Florida11,576
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma11,223
The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma11,095
Jena Band of Choctaw Indians10,602
Pueblo of Jemez, New Mexico8,637
Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Mission Indians of the Santa Ynez Reservation, California6,723
Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Reservation, North Dakota5,878
Pueblo of Acoma, New Mexico5,873
Gila River Indian Community of the Gila River Indian Reservation, Arizona5,574
Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community of the Salt River Reservation, Arizona5,568
Tohono O'odham Nation of Arizona5,416
Ak-Chin Indian Community5,369
Pueblo of Taos, New Mexico5,325
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians5,242
Pueblo of Isleta, New Mexico5,095
Pueblo of Sandia, New Mexico4,962
United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma4,784
Santo Domingo Pueblo4,600
Cherokee Nation4,508
Pueblo of Picuris, New Mexico4,496
Pueblo of Laguna, New Mexico4,478
Pueblo of Santa Clara, New Mexico4,284
Pueblo of San Ildefonso, New Mexico4,282
Ysleta del Sur Pueblo4,259
Pueblo of Pojoaque, New Mexico4,252
Pueblo of Zia, New Mexico4,221
Pueblo of Nambe, New Mexico4,218
Pueblo of Tesuque, New Mexico4,218
Yankton Sioux Tribe of South Dakota4,154
Ohkay Owingeh, New Mexico (formerly the Pueblo of San Juan)4,046
Pueblo of Santa Ana, New Mexico4,037
Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma4,025
Santee Sioux Nation, Nebraska4,014
Quapaw Nation3,994
Pueblo of Cochiti, New Mexico3,958
Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma3,956
Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians of North Dakota3,779
Pueblo of San Felipe, New Mexico3,776
Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska3,731
Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate of the Lake Traverse Reservation, South Dakota3,560
Delaware Nation, Oklahoma3,489
Hui Malama I Na Kupuna O Hawai'i Nei3,431
Delaware Tribe of Indians3,405
Office of Hawaiian Affairs3,380
Caddo Nation of Oklahoma3,218
White Earth Band of Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota3,000
Mille Lacs Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota2,994
Leech Lake Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota2,991
Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska2,972
Navajo Nation, Arizona, New Mexico and Utah2,955
Bois Forte Band (Nett Lake) of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota2,935
Grand Portage Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota2,930
Fond du Lac Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota2,928
Oglala Sioux Tribe2,909
O'ahu Island Burial Council2,883
Rosebud Sioux Tribe of the Rosebud Indian Reservation, South Dakota2,862
Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, Minnesota2,834
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma2,821
Chippewa Cree Indians of the Rocky Boy's Reservation, Montana2,766
Spirit Lake Tribe, North Dakota2,724
Ka Lahui Hawaii2,644
Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, Montana2,604
Shawnee Tribe2,521
Lower Sioux Indian Community in the State of Minnesota2,506
Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin2,462
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan2,460
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe of the Cheyenne River Reservation, South Dakota2,459
Wichita and Affiliated Tribes (Wichita, Keechi, Waco and Tawakonie), Oklahoma2,438
Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, Michigan2,437
Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of Michigan2,427
Absentee-Shawnee Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma2,406
Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma2,403
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe of North and South Dakota2,396
Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Michigan2,296
Prairie Band of Potawatomi Nation2,251
Seneca Nation of Indians2,238
Bay Mills Indian Community, Michigan2,237
Sac and Fox Nation, Oklahoma2,228
Omaha Tribe of Nebraska2,219
Stockbridge Munsee Community, Wisconsin2,216
Tonawanda Band of Seneca2,202
Seneca-Cayuga Nation2,192
Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa2,186
Miami Tribe of Oklahoma2,179
Upper Sioux Community, Minnesota2,161
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska2,158
Prairie Island Indian Community in the State of Minnesota2,147
Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Michigan2,137
Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Minnesota2,118
Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska2,118
Wyandotte Nation2,056
Otoe-Missouria Tribe of Indians, Oklahoma2,010
Kickapoo Tribe of Indians of the Kickapoo Reservation in Kansas2,000
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, Michigan and Indiana1,989
Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community of Minnesota1,878
Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, Michigan1,848
Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin1,841
Match-e-be-nash-she-wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians of Michigan1,813
Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Michigan1,807
Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin1,803
Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians of the Bad River Reservation, Wisconsin1,801
Sokaogon Chippewa Community, Wisconsin1,769
Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe of South Dakota1,744
Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians of the Lac du Flambeau Reservation of Wisconsin1,733
Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma1,732
St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin1,710
Onondaga Nation1,703
Hannahville Indian Community, Michigan1,610
Comanche Nation, Oklahoma1,591
Kekumano 'Ohana1,582
Ko'olauloa Hawaiian Civic Club1,582
Van Horn Diamond 'Ohana1,582
Crow Creek Sioux Tribe of the Crow Creek Reservation, South Dakota1,576
Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, Michigan (formerly the Huron Potawatomi, Inc.)1,572
Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Oklahoma1,567
Kiowa Indian Tribe of Oklahoma1,560
Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians of the Tuolumne Rancheria of California1,551
Thlopthlocco Tribal Town1,542
Ute Mountain Ute Tribe1,532
Poarch Band of Creek Indians1,505
Oneida Indian Nation in New York1,473
Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe1,466
Santa Rosa Indian Community of the Santa Rosa Rancheria, California1,432
Northern Cheyenne Tribe of the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Montana1,428
Tuscarora Nation1,423
Ione Band of Miwok Indians of California1,403
Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation1,394
Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, Oklahoma1,388
Oneida Nation of Wisconsin1,388
Cayuga Nation1,374
Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians of California1,367
Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, Shingle Springs Rancheria (Verona Tract), California1,365
Table Mountain Rancheria1,357
Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians of California1,351
Southern Ute Indian Tribe of the Southern Ute Reservation, Colorado1,298
Forest County Potawatomi Community, Wisconsin1,293
Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon1,262
Jackson Band of Miwuk Indians1,241
Tule River Indian Tribe of the Tule River Reservation, California1,230
Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians of California1,218
Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma1,216
Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana1,209
Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma1,184
Kah-Bay-Kah-Nong (Warroad Chippewa)1,173
Mendota Mdewakanton Dakota Community1,173
Lower Brule Sioux Tribe of the Lower Brule Reservation, South Dakota1,140
California Valley Miwok Tribe, California1,129
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians1,109
United Auburn Indian Community of the Auburn Rancheria of California1,075
Osage Nation1,049
Northern Arapaho Tribe of the Wind River Reservation, Wyoming1,028
Wilton Rancheria, California986
Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, California969
Nahoa 'Olelo O Kamehameha Society957
Kamehameha School956
Alu Like, Inc.954
Daughters and Sons of Hawaiian Warriors954
Hawaiian Civic Clubs of Honolulu954
Royal Order of Kamehameha I954
Fort Sill Apache Tribe of Oklahoma952
Kaw Nation, Oklahoma946
Apache Tribe of Oklahoma936
Kialegee Tribal Town904
Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation885
Crow Tribe of Montana880
Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation877
Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah)867
Tunica-Biloxi Indian Tribe795
Miccosukee Tribe of Indians775
Quechan Tribe of the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation, California and Arizona741
Pechanga Band of Luiseno Mission Indians of the Pechanga Reservation, California729
Nez Perce Tribe719
Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe685
Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation, Utah674
Rincon Band of Luiseno Mission Indians of the Rincon Reservation, California630
Pauma Band of Luiseno Mission Indians of the Pauma and Yuima Reservation, California628
Mescalero Apache Tribe of the Mescalero Reservation, New Mexico627
Jicarilla Apache Nation, New Mexico591
Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin560
Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, Arizona537
Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe527
Round Valley Indian Tribes of the Round Valley Reservation, California515
San Pasqual Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of California460
Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe453
Campo Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of the Campo Indian Reservation, California448
Jamul Indian Village of California447
Capitan Grande Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of California446
Ewiiaapaayp Band of Kumeyaay Indians, California446
Iipay Nation of Santa Ysabel, California446
Inaja Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of the Inaja and Cosmit Reservation, California446
La Posta Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of the La Posta Indian Reservation, California446
Manzanita Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of the Manzanita Reservation, California446
Mesa Grande Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of the Mesa Grande Reservation, California446
Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe446
Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation446
Lower Elwha Tribal Community445
Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas434
Kauai/Niihau Island Burial Council423
El Dorado Miwok Rancheria371
Maui/Lanai Island Burial Council362
Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana360
Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians of Oregon333
Hawaii Island Burial Council326
Nashville-El Dorado Miwok320
Catawba Indian Nation318
Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon308
Klamath Tribes308
White Mountain Apache Tribe of the Fort Apache Reservation, Arizona302
Mooretown Rancheria of Maidu Indians of California301
Gambell, Native Village of296
Berry Creek Rancheria of Maidu Indians of California294
Enterprise Rancheria of Maidu Indians of California294
San Carlos Apache Tribe of the San Carlos Reservation, Arizona294
Assonet Band of the Wampanoag Nation291
Wanapum Band287
Tonto Apache Tribe of Arizona283
Barrow Inupiat Traditional Government, Native Village of275
Narragansett Indian Tribe272
Molokai Island Burial Council269
Penobscot Nation267
Nansemond Indian Nation264
Nikolski, Native Village of264
Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe of the Pyramid Lake Reservation, Nevada264
Chaluka Corporation251
Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California251
Tonkawa Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma249
Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria, California247
Yavapai-Apache Nation of the Camp Verde Indian Reservation, Arizona243
Kletsel Dehe Band of Wintun Indians217
Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, California216
Hui Malama Pono 'O Lanai215
Hualapai Indian Tribe of the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona209
Lummi Tribe of the Lummi Reservation209
Northfork Rancheria of Mono Indians of California203
Cachil DeHe Band of Wintun Indians of the Colusa Indian Community of the Colusa Rancheria, California200
Chickahominy Indian Tribe - Eastern Division200
Pamunkey Indian Tribe200
Rappahannock Tribe, Inc.200
Chickahominy Indian Tribe197
Upper Mattaponi Tribe197
Passamaquoddy Tribe of Maine195
Cold Springs Rancheria of Mono Indians of California188
Cher-Ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria, California186
Chugach Alaska Corporation186
Big Sandy Rancheria of Western Mono Indians of California185
Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah185
Elem Indian Colony of Pomo Indians of the Sulphur Bank Rancheria, California183
Haudenosaunee Confederacy182
Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians of California181
Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians of the Kaibab Indian Reservation, Arizona178
Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians177
Mi'kmaq Nation177
Modoc Nation176
Redding Rancheria, California172
Grindstone Indian Rancheria of Wintun-Wailaki Indians of California166
Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians of California160
Monacan Indian Tribe155
Puyallup Tribe of the Puyallup Reservation154
Swinomish Indian Tribal Community153
Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi151
Department of Hawaiian Homelands148
Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians of Washington142
Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation142
Tulalip Tribes of Washington140
Port Graham, Native Village of135
Abenaki Nation of New Hampshire133
San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe of Arizona129
Sun'aq Tribe of Kodiak129
Seldovia Village Tribe128
Ukpeagvik Inupiat Corporation122
Nanwalek, Native Village of (aka English Bay)120
Pit River Tribe, California119
Samish Indian Nation119
Suquamish Indian Tribe of the Port Madison Reservation, Washington111
Wiyot Tribe, California110
Nipmuc Nation109
Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation108
Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor106
Eastern Shoshone Tribe of the Wind River Reservation, Wyoming105
Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians104
Timbisha Shoshone Tribe104
Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People103
Muckleshoot Indian Tribe102
Havasupai Tribe of the Havasupai Reservation, Arizona100
Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs98
Washoe Tribe of Nevada & California98
Savoonga, Native Village of97
Upper Skagit Indian Tribe97
Chaubunagungamaug Nipmuck95
Elnu Tribe of the Abenaki of VT95
Koasek (Cowasuck) Traditional Band of the Koas Abenaki Nation of VT95
Koasek Traditional Band of the Sovereign Abenaki Nation of VT95
Nisqually Indian Tribe95
Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation of VT95
Paiute-Shoshone Tribe of the Fallon Reservation and Colony, Nevada95
Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Reservation, Nevada95
St. Francis/Sokoki Band of VT95
Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribes of the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation, Nevada and Oregon94
Burns Paiute Tribe91
Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe of the Shoalwater Bay Indian Reservation89
Blue Lake Rancheria, California88
Morongo Band of Mission Indians, California86
Koniag, Inc.84
Pala Band of Mission Indians84
Spokane Tribe of the Spokane Reservation83
Susanville Indian Rancheria, California83
Moapa Band of Paiute Indians of the Moapa River Indian Reservation, Nevada81
La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians, California80
Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska80
Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians of the Las Vegas Indian Colony, Nevada79
Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians, California79
Snoqualmie Indian Tribe78
Piro-Manso-Tiwa Tribe75
Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria, California73
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation70
Mohawk Nation Council of Chiefs Akwesasne69
Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians, California69
Northwestern Band of Shoshoni Nation67
Coquille Indian Tribe66
Hui Alanui O Makena66
Nakupuna O Maui66
Bishop Paiute Tribe65
Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada62
Larsen Bay, Native Village of61
Santa Rosa Band of Cahuilla Indians, California61
Cowlitz Indian Tribe60
Quinault Indian Nation60
Skull Valley Band of Goshute Indians of Utah60
Big Pine Paiute Tribe of the Owens Valley59
Ely Shoshone Tribe of Nevada59
Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, Nevada59
Duckwater Shoshone Tribe of the Duckwater Reservation, Nevada58
Old Harbor Native Corporation58
Yerington Paiute Tribe of the Yerington Colony and Campbell Ranch, Nevada58
Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians of the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation, California57
Cabazon Band of Mission Indians, California56
Yomba Shoshone Tribe of the Yomba Reservation, Nevada56
Greenville Rancheria55
Kalispel Indian Community of the Kalispel Reservation55
Walker River Paiute Tribe of the Walker River Reservation, Nevada55
Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe54
Alturas Indian Rancheria, California53
Cahuilla Band of Indians53
Los Coyotes Band of Cahuilla and Cupeno Indians, California53
Ramona Band of Cahuilla, California53
Skokomish Indian Tribe53
Nooksack Indian Tribe52
Ouzinkie, Native Village of52
Coeur D'Alene Tribe51
Fort Belknap Indian Community of the Fort Belknap Reservation of Montana51
Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Tribe51
Kotzebue, Native Village of50
Makah Indian Tribe of the Makah Indian Reservation49
Squaxin Island Tribe of the Squaxin Island Reservation47
Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation, Nevada and Utah45
Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians, California44
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation43
Hoh Indian Tribe42
Quileute Tribe of the Quileute Reservation42
Colorado River Indian Tribes of the Colorado River Indian Reservation, Arizona and California41
Nelson Lagoon, Native Village of41
Cocopah Tribe of Arizona40
Friends of Iolani Palace40
Blackfeet Tribe of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation of Montana38
Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut38
Tejon Indian Tribe38
Lovelock Paiute Tribe of the Lovelock Indian Colony, Nevada37
Qagan Tayagungin Tribe of Sand Point Village36
Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona34
Bridgeport Indian Colony33
Piro-Manso-Tiwa Indian group33
Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians of Oregon32
Eyak, Native Village of (aka Cordova)32
Fort Independence Indian Community of Paiute Indians of the Fort Independence Reservation, California32
Yurok Tribe of the Yurok Reservation, California32
Elk Valley Rancheria, California31
Summit Lake Paiute Tribe of Nevada31
Aloha First30
Chenega, Native Village of (aka Chanega)30
Naknek Native Village30
Tatitlek, Native Village of30
Winnemucca Indian Colony of Nevada30
Amah Mutsun Tribal Band29
Mashantucket Pequot Indian Tribe29
Quartz Valley Indian Community of the Quartz Valley Reservation of California29
Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians26
Utu Utu Gwaitu Paiute Tribe of the Benton Paiute Reservation, California26
Chemehuevi Indian Tribe of the Chemehuevi Reservation, California25
Chignik Bay Tribal Council25
Chignik Lagoon, Native Village of25
Chignik Lake Village25
Ivanof Bay Tribe25
King Salmon Tribe25
Perryville, Native Village of25
South Naknek Village25
Teller, Native Village of25
Wampanoag Repatriation Confederation25
Port Lions, Native Village of24
Kaktovik Village (aka Barter Island)23
Afognak, Native Village of22
Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes22
Fort Mojave Indian Tribe of Arizona, California and Nevada22
Ounalashka Corporation20
Stony River, Village of20
Big Lagoon Rancheria, California19
Cedarville Rancheria, California19
Shaktoolik, Native Village of19
Shinnecock Indian Nation19
Atka, Native Village of18
Karluk, Native Village of18
Kootznoowoo Incorporated18
Resighini Rancheria, California18
Akhiok, Native Village of17
Clatsop-Nehalem Confederated Tribes17
Snoqualmoo Tribe17
Kenaitze Indian Tribe16
Muwekma Ohlone Tribe16
Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians of California16
Agdaagux Tribe of King Cove15
Belkofski, Native Village of15
Kaiwi Olelo O'Hawaii15
Kokhanok Village15
Koyukuk Native Village15
Leisnoi, Inc.15
Mentasta Lake Traditional Council15
Nation of Hawaii15
Natives of Kodiak, Inc.15
Pauloff Harbor Village15
Pu'uhonua O Waimanalo15
Royal Hawaiian Academy of Traditional Arts15
Unga, Native Village of15
Koa Mana14
Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians of the Big Valley Rancheria, California13
Guidiville Rancheria of California13
Pinoleville Pomo Nation, California13
Afognak Native Corporation12
Cloverdale Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California12
Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians of California12
Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians, California12
Fort Bidwell Indian Community of the Fort Bidwell Reservation of California12
Hopland Band of Pomo Indians, California12
Inupiat Community of the Arctic Slope12
Kashia Band of Pomo Indians of the Stewarts Point Rancheria, California12
Koi Nation of Northern California12
Lytton Rancheria of California12
Manchester Band of Pomo Indians of the Manchester Rancheria, California12
Nome Eskimo Community12
Potter Valley Tribe, California12
Redwood Valley or Little River Band of the Redwood Valley Rancheria California12
Robinson Rancheria12
Sherwood Valley Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California12
Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation12
Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake, California11
Akhiok-Kaguyak, Inc.10
Togiak, Traditional Village of9
Wukchumni Tribe of Yokut Indians9
Yowlumne Tejon Indians9
Aleut Corporation8
Anvik Village8
First Nation of New Hampshire8
Kake, Organized Village of8
Ouzinkie Native Corporation8
San Fernando Band of Mission Indians8
Sitka Tribe of Alaska8
Yakutat Tlingit Tribe8
Klawock Cooperative Association7
Mohawk Nation Council of Chiefs7
Ninilchik Village7
Kivalina, Native Village of6
Knik Tribe6
Petersburg Indian Association6
Point Hope, Native Village of6
Tinoqui-Chalola Council of Kitanemuk6
Wrangell Cooperative Association6
Aha Moku Advisory Committee (Moku o Keawe)5
Brevig Mission, Native Village of5
Bristol Bay Native Corporation5
Cook Inlet Region, Inc.5
Hawaiian Civic Club of Ka'u5
Kaguyak Village5
Noorvik Native Community5
Northway Village5
Salamatof Tribe5
Tanacross, Native Village of5
Unalakleet, Native Village of5
Yupiit of Andreafski5
Akutan, Native Village of4
Anaktuvak Pass, Village of4
Arctic Slope Regional Corporation4
Cahto Tribe of the Laytonville Rancheria4
Goodnews Bay, Native Village of4
Nenana Native Association4
Orutsararmiut Traditional Native Council4
Pribilof Islands Aleut Communities of St. Paul and St. George Islands4
Tangirnaq Native Village4
Atxam Corporation3
Ayakulik, Inc.3
Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe3
Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians3
Diomede (aka Inalik), Native Village of3
Hoonah Indian Association3
Hooper Bay, Native Village of3
King Island Native Community3
Litnik, Inc.3
Mattaponi Indian Tribe3
Na Pali Coast 'Ohana3
Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia3
Nuiqsut, Native Village of (aka Nooiksut)3
Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia3
Platinum Traditional Village3
Punalu'u Preservation Association3
Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe3
Uyak, Inc.3
Wales, Native Village of3
Apache Business Committee2
Atqasuk, Native Village2
Bell Flats Natives, Inc.2
Bering Straits Native Corporation2
Calista Corporation2
Cape Fox Corporation2
Chinik Eskimo Community (Golovin)2
Chinook Tribe2
Council, Native Village of2
Douglas Indian Association2
Eagle, Native Village of2
Elim, Native Village of2
False Pass, Native Village of2
Hassanamisco Band2
Hui Kako'o2
Hydaburg Cooperative Association2
Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada2
Kiana, Native Village of2
Kootenai Tribe of Idaho2
Koyuk, Native Village of2
Mary's Igloo, Native Village of2
Mojave Apache Community Council2
Nulato Village2
Point Lay, Native Village of2
Shishmaref, Native Village of2
Shuyak, Inc.2
Solomon, Village of2
St. Michael, Native Village of2
Stebbins Community Association2
Uganik Natives, Inc.2
Wainwright, Village of2
White Mountain, Native Village of2
Yazapai-Apache Community Council2
Anton Larsen, Inc.1
Brevig Mission Native Corporation1
Burt Lake Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians1
Chilkat Indian Village (Klukwan)1
Chilkoot Indian Association (Haines)1
Coleville Onadika (Salt Eaters) in Antelope Valley1
Doyon, Ltd.1
Duwamish Tribe1
Holy Cross Tribe1
Karuk Tribe1
Kasaan, Organized Village of1
Kikiallus Nation1
Marietta Band of Nooksack Indians1
McGrath Native Village1
Mekoryuk, Native Village of1
Miakan-Garza Band of the Coahuiltecan people1
Mono Lake Kutzadika Indian Community1
NANA Regional Corporation1
Noatak, Native Village of1
San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians1
Snohomish Tribe1
Steilacoom Indian Tribe1
Tanadgusix Corporation1
Tanana, Native Village of1
Teller Native Corporation1
Tigara Corporation1
Tubatulabals of Kern Valley1
Unkechaug Indian Nation1
Wales Native Corporation1
Repatriation of Native American remains by state
Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut Delaware D.C. Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming
More from The Repatriation Project
1
America’s Biggest Museums Fail to Return Native American Human Remains
2
Behind ProPublica’s Reporting on Repatriation
Get in touch

Know how an institution is handling repatriation? Have a personal story to share? We'd like to hear from you.

Learn how to report on repatriation

Join our reporters Jan. 18 for an informational webinar.

Sign up for the newsletter
About the Data

This tool presents a dataset maintained by the National Park Service containing all the Native American human remains and associated funerary objects that institutions have reported to the federal government under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. The dataset includes information about the state and county where remains and objects were taken from, which institutions hold them and whether they have been made available for return to tribes.

The data is self-reported by institutions. The amount of unrepatriated Native American remains reported by institutions is a minimum estimate of individuals and institutions frequently adjust these numbers when they reinventory groups of remains. Some institutions that are subject to NAGPRA have also entirely failed to report the remains in their possession. As a result, the numbers provided are best taken as estimates. The actual number and geographic scope of what’s held by publicly funded institutions is larger than what is presently documented.

ProPublica supplemented this dataset with information about cultural affiliation and disposition to specific tribes by systematically parsing the text of Notices of Inventory Completion published in the Federal Register. An additional dataset from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Tribal Directory Assessment Tool, was used for the section on remains not made available for return from counties that each tribe has indicated interest in to the federal government.

Institution location and tribal headquarters location information was provided by National NAGPRA. The location of some groups that are not federally recognized was provided through research by ProPublica.

Institutions that are part of a larger entity are grouped. (For example, the Mesa Verde National Park is part of the U.S. Department of the Interior.)

Institutions that have not submitted information to the federal government are not listed. The Smithsonian Institution is not listed because its repatriation process falls under the National Museum of the American Indian Act and it is not required to publicly report its holdings with the same detail as institutions subject to NAGPRA.

If you work for an institution and would like to provide comment on your institution’s repatriation efforts, please email [email protected]. If you think the data is incorrect or have a data request, please get in touch. We are aware of some issues with the accuracy of location information and tribes mistakenly being identified for disposition of Native American remains in published notices.

If you want to share something else with ProPublica, we’d like to hear from you.

If you have questions about implementing or complying with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, get in touch with National NAGPRA or the NAGPRA Community of Practice.

We use the word “tribes” to refer to all groups that institutions made Native American remains available to under NAGPRA. This includes tribes, nations, bands, pueblos, communities, Native Alaskan villages, Native Hawaiian organizations and non-federally recognized groups.

Data sources from Department of the Interior, National Park Service, National NAGPRA Program, the Federal Register, Department of Housing and Development, Tribal Directory Assessment Tool

Images by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images, Daderot via Wikimedia, Department of the Interior, and Justin Katigbak for ProPublica.

Additional reporting by Asia Fields, Mary Hudetz and Logan Jaffe for ProPublica and Graham Brewer for NBC News. Additional development by Alec Glassford.